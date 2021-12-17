Connect with us

Jack Daniel's Whiskey treated its Consumers to an Amazing Evening at 'Jack and The Beats 2021' with Adekunle Gold

Joyful Joy Foundation is Raising Awareness on the Fight Against Malaria with ‘Laughfest’

#BNRSVP Events this December

Aki and Pawpaw: The Iconic Duo's Movie Premiere was a Blast | See Photos

Kim Oprah's Birthday Dinner was an Evening of Good Vibes, Delicious Food & Lovely Music with Loved Ones

Kanekalon Awards Happy Celly, Betty Latty and Leeta as Winners of the Activ8 Ghana Season 2 Challenge

Coca-Cola Puts on a Magical Christmas Display as they Transform Ikeja City Mall into a Wonderland

Fuji Vibrations Yaba Edition Was A Night to Remember, All Thanks to FUMAN, Orijin & First Bank

Fireboy DML, Ayra Starr, Vict0ny Performed at Live In Concert 2021 Music Festival | Get the Scoop

Focalistic and Yaba Bukulu Boys set to Shut Down 2RS Fest Beach Concert | December 18th

Published

39 mins ago

 on

Get ready for one of the biggest concerts this Detty December! Dimple & Berry in conjunction with Wave Beach present 2RS Fest Beach Concert happening live at Wave Beach, Ikate Elegushi on Saturday, December 18th, 2021. Partygoers and fun lovers can expect the biggest music performances from some of Africa’s biggest artists this weekend at this one-of-a-kind concert.

The biggest African artists will be performing live at the 2RS Fest with the likes of South Africa superstar Focalistic & the Mozambique trio, DJ Tarico, Nelson Tivane, and Preck (Yaba Bukulu boys). There will also be performances from some of Naija’s top-charting Afrobeats superstars. The music policy will be handled by some of the best Naija Deejays; DJ Dotwine, DJ Omar, DJ Tohbad, DJ Preppy & DJ Six7even. Hosts for the night are; Ben Foster, Onyebuchi & Jimmie.

Come and get your groove on this weekend with this amazing lineup of artists, DJs, and Hype-men. There will also be some surprise performances from some of your favourite Afrobeats superstars. This event is proudly supported by; Wakanow, Waka Events, Denllo Food Bank, Dimple & Berry, Promyth Entertainment, Wave Beach, TLDC 34 Ideas. Media Partners; MTV Base, Pulse.ng, Notjustok.

Tickets

Regular – N15,000
VIP – N50,000
Tables – N1 million, N2 million & N5 millions options

Purchase tickets HERE

