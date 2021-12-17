Focalistic and Yaba Bukulu Boys set to Shut Down 2RS Fest Beach Concert | December 18th

Get ready for one of the biggest concerts this Detty December! Dimple & Berry in conjunction with Wave Beach present 2RS Fest Beach Concert happening live at Wave Beach, Ikate Elegushi on Saturday, December 18th, 2021. Partygoers and fun lovers can expect the biggest music performances from some of Africa’s biggest artists this weekend at this one-of-a-kind concert.

The biggest African artists will be performing live at the 2RS Fest with the likes of South Africa superstar Focalistic & the Mozambique trio, DJ Tarico, Nelson Tivane, and Preck (Yaba Bukulu boys). There will also be performances from some of Naija’s top-charting Afrobeats superstars. The music policy will be handled by some of the best Naija Deejays; DJ Dotwine, DJ Omar, DJ Tohbad, DJ Preppy & DJ Six7even. Hosts for the night are; Ben Foster, Onyebuchi & Jimmie.

Come and get your groove on this weekend with this amazing lineup of artists, DJs, and Hype-men. There will also be some surprise performances from some of your favourite Afrobeats superstars. This event is proudly supported by; Wakanow, Waka Events, Denllo Food Bank, Dimple & Berry, Promyth Entertainment, Wave Beach, TLDC 34 Ideas. Media Partners; MTV Base, Pulse.ng, Notjustok.

Tickets

Regular – N15,000

VIP – N50,000

Tables – N1 million, N2 million & N5 millions options

Purchase tickets HERE