Jack Daniel’s Whiskey treated its Consumers to an Amazing Evening at ‘Jack and The Beats 2021’ with Adekunle Gold

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Jack Daniel’s Whiskey on the 12th of December 2021 successfully added ‘Musical December’ to the list of December references for a fun-filled experience. Jack And The Beats 2021 Edition with Adekunle Gold was an amazing event with great people, delicious BBQ and amazing cocktails  

 The event held at Cilantro Lagos, beautifully transformed into an environment that suits Jack. The ambience was welcoming and vibrant, the perfect ambience for people seeking a unique type of thrill. 

 The Jack team informed that this is the beginning of a series of unique events that will celebrate the essence of live music in environments that are truly Jack.

 A member of the Jack Daniel’s Nigeria team, Tope Adenle, informed that Jack And The Beats is one of those platforms that preserve the legacy of Jack’s unrivalled support for music that dates to the late 1800s.  

For Jack Daniel’s the man, promoting the art in music was as important as preserving the craftmanship in our whisky-making process and several decades later, that commitment lives on, he said.

In Nigeria, the rich history Jack Daniel’s has with great music is evident in the impact of Jack And The Beats in culture. Some of our current music favourites have graced its stage, even when they were not known.

While we wait for details of the next edition, which Tope Adenle said is soon, please see pictures of the amazing 2021 Jack And The Beats with Adekunle Gold.


Sponsored Content

