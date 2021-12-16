Joyful Joy Foundation is Raising Awareness on the Fight Against Malaria with ‘Laughfest’

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The fight against malaria has been an ongoing one. However, a lot of people are still unaware of how deadly the infection really is.

To increase the awareness of this infection and also to raise funds to fight against it, the Joyful Joy Foundation is known to organize a fundraiser every year through an event called Laughfest.

The foundation was founded by leading actress Osas Ighodaro in 2012 and it is a registered NGO in the United States and Nigeria. The talented actress became passionate about fighting against malaria after losing her pregnant sister to the disease in 2006.

In line with this, the Joyful Joy Foundation is dedicated to providing tests, malaria treatments, and long-lasting insecticide nets to the underprivileged. After taking a break last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Joyful Joy Foundation is back again, presenting its annual ‘Laughfest’ variety show fundraiser.

In a consistent manner, 100% of the proceeds from this show will go towards benefitting the Joyful Joy Foundations Pop-up Clinic outreach programs focused on eradicating Malaria every month in 2022. The Laughfest event is one that encourages the audience to enjoy a night out by having maximum fun, as well as putting in their money to create a social impact.

At every Laughfest event, guests are entertained by an energetic host, hilarious comedians, talented singers, and get the chance to bid on gorgeous celebrities who they’ll get to spend some quality time with. The last Laughfest event was held successfully in 2019. Osas Ighodaro, the founder of Joyful Joy Foundation, hosted an excited and supportive audience, from corporates to celebrities.

The energy was high with comedy acts from delectable hosts ChiGurl, Buchi, Kenny Blaq, and UshBebe. The stage was electrified with performances from Dbanj, Jimmy The Entertainer, and more. Click to take a look at 2019’s edition to see what’s in store!

This year’s event promises to be even bigger! Performances Wande Coal, MI Abaga, Ayra Starr, BabsCadini, Dreamcatchers, Gifty Louise, Fela and the Kalakuta Queens promise to enthral the audience.

That’s not all! Comedy acts like Buchi, Bovi, Real Warri Pikin, Kenny Blaq, and Lasisi Elenu will also be present to crack some ribs.

In addition, the audience will have the opportunity to bid for celebrities who they’ll stand a chance to win some quality one-on-one time. The gate fee for this event is N20,000 for VIP tickets, and N10,000 for regular tickets.

