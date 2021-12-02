BNRSVP Events this December

Hello BellaNaijarians, It’s December!

As with all December in Nigeria, we’re getting an overload of events, but with the reality of the pandemic, a few events are happening this year. Thankfully the economy is opening back up and comedy shows, mini-concerts, art exhibitions, beach parties, sip and paints—with all safety measures put in place—are still taking place (with some holding virtually and some with limited slots).

You can also learn new skills, participate in group activities, party with your friends, and have the perfect December without stepping outside.

And you know what? We’re listing them all for you here. Yup. That’s right. Every event, happening every day of December. So you have no excuse to get bored this month.

Just in case you know or have an event coming up this December, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to [email protected]

Scroll through to see.

***

PinkDaisy Santa Grotto

Create beautiful memories with friends and family while you have an awesome Santa experience filled with gifts and laughter.

Date: Wednesday, December 1 – Friday, December 31, 2021.

Time: 12 PM

Venue: 13 Ajesa Street, off Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

The Garden Silent Disco

Date: Friday, December 3, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The Garden Ikoyi, 8 Bayo Kuku Rd, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Fuji Vibrations with Alhaji Rasheed Ayinde Merenge and Remi Aluko



Fuji: A Opera introduces Fuji Vibrations, a platform for blending music styles. It could mean, a fusion of the Fuji music genre with other genres of music or a blend of Fuji artists with themselves.

Date: Friday, December 3, 2021.

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Eagle Lounge, 12 Bintu Street, Off Ajayi Road, Ogba, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

The Experience

The Experience is back, and this year’s edition promises to exceed expectations. Ministering this year are Dunsin Oyekan, Tim Godfrey, Nathaniel Bassey, Eben, Sinach, Mercy Chinwo, Travis Greene, William McDowell, Donnie McClurkin, Chevelle Franklyn, LMGC, Don Moen. Also, ministering will be The Planetshakers, Maverick City (Chandler Moore), Sidney Mohede, Sheldon Bangera, Ana Paula Valadao Bessa, Nokwe the Poet.

Date: Friday, December 3, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: House on the Rock Cathedral, Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Amapiano House Party Tour

SKJ entertainment presents Amapiano House party Tour. Access fee goes for 8k singles and 15k tickets for 2. Finger foods and drinks will be available at the venue. Dress code: comfortable enough to dance in.

Date: Friday, December 3, 2021.

Time: 9 PM.

Venue: Lekki (further details upon payment)

RSVP: 08113773289 or HERE

The Trap Outside Tour in ESUT

The Trap Outside tour is a campus event brought to you by KOD entertainment. Come out to see KOD’s superstar artiste, Jeriq the Hussla as he hits the road for the biggest concert of the year! Coming to a city close to you!

Date: Friday, December 3, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Enugu State University of Science and Technology Main Auditorium.

RSVP: HERE

Stay Cavy Tour

The Cavemen are back to give you yet another night of the sensational musical live performance. Come and experience a night of highlife music at its finest. Following the recent success of their sophomore album “Love and Highlife”, the highlife duo are, here again, to give us a thrilling and entertaining night of premium highlife musical performance in the Cave like never before.

Date: Saturday, December 4 – Thursday, December 23, 2021.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Muri Okunola Park, Ozumba Mbadiwe Ave, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Catching Waves

Tasharoks Empire presents Catching Waves!

Date: Saturday, December 4, 2021.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Ilashe Private Beach, Lagos.

RSVP: For enquiries/reservations WhatsApp +2348169657690 or send a DM.

Vendease Games Night (Abuja Edition)

Abuja, are you ready for a night filled with fun, games and an amazing opportunity to network? You get to play games like – Flip cup, Jenga, cards, Taboo, Charades, How Nigerian are you?, Card games, Fill in the Black, Beer pong, drinking games e.t.c

Date: Saturday, December 4, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Trukadero by CityBowl, 131b Adetokunbo Ademola Cres, Wuse 2, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

Masked Affair At the Rooftop

House of Oni presents Masked Affair. Single entry is N4k with a complimentary mask.

Date: Saturday, December 4, 2021.

Time: 9 PM.

Venue: Wells Carlton Hotel & Apartments Rooftop, 8 Gado Nasko St, Asokoro, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE or +2347051621621.

The Decision

Start your December right by coming to watch this beautifully written play from the writer of Jagagba at TerraKulture theatre on the lawn. A young couple has to unravel each hurdle thrown their way in order for the ultimate decision to be made; should they or should not remain together?

Date: Saturday, December 4 – Sunday, December 19, 2021.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: TerraKulture Arena, Plot 1376 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Grill and Chill

Date: Saturday, December 4, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Bayroot Bar & Lounge, Landmark Towers Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 08092568119

Riddim Nights

An evening of vibes brought to you by some of the best DJs in the city!!

Date: Saturday, December 4, 2021.

Venue: The Truth Village, 112 Akerele St, Surulere, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

La Campagne Tropicana Staycation

Date: Saturday, December 4, 2021.

Venue: La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng

Etuk Ubong + The Etuk Philosphy

Date: Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: The Truth Village, 112 Akerele St, Surulere, Lagos.

Faith Jason Live in Abuja

Nigerian Idol Top Five, Faith Jason will be having his debut live show in Abuja this December. Francis Atela, the show’s first runner-up and Akunna, will also perform live. If you enjoy music, you won’t want to miss out on this.

Date: Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Sheraton Hotel, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

Nature Hangout

WakaWaka’s Nature Hangout is coming up again this Sunday. It is a time to immerse yourself in nature while participating in activities like the canopy walk, treehouse climbing, nature trail, games, music and of course food.

Date: Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Time: 2 PM

Venue: Lekki Conservation Centre, Km 19 Lekki – Epe Expy, Lekki Penninsula II, Lekki.

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng

Adekunle Gold Live in Abuja

Join Adekunle Gold this December for a one-of-a-kind experience.

Date: Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: Transcorp Hilton, 1 Aguiyi Ironsi St, Maitama, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

The Fashion Souk by Eventful

As the festive season draws close, The Fashion Souk by Eventful is back for the 5th Edition. As a creative Nigerian Fashion Designer and Entrepreneur this is a great opportunity to engage, network, and sell to your target audience and discerning clients; and to set the trend for the festivities and the new year to come. As an attendee, you get a chance to enjoy the shopping experience from some of the most creative designers in the industry and get a chance to buy unique and exquisite gifts for loved ones and friends for Christmas and the new year. There will also be exciting expressions of these indigenous and creative fashions on The Fashion Souk Runway for your viewing and shopping pleasure; as well as great food, music, and drinks! So make it a date with family and friends.

Date: Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Harbour Point, 4 Wilmot Point Rd, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Fuji Vibrations with Saheed Osupa and Sulaimon Adio Atawewe

A live unplugged set featuring two icons in the genre, Dr Saheed Osupa and Sulaimon Adio Atawewe alongside two new generation voices.

Date: Friday, December 10 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Ordinance Events Centre, 1 Maye Str, Off Aje Str, Sabo, Yaba.

RSVP: HERE

Vendease Games Festival 2021

Vendease Games Festival 2021 powered by Flutterwave is a one-of-a-kind fiesta that combines games, food, and music to create a fun experience for young adults in Lagos. Featuring 7 DJs, over 30 food and drinks stalls, over 200 games and unlimited music. You don’t want to miss this!

Date: Saturday, December 11, 2021.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Landmark Beach Front, Water Corporation Road, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

La Primera Ola (The First Wave)

This is a Spanish themed, afro-dance-vibes, all-night party in the nation’s capital city of Abuja. It is designed for all lovers of fun and those who want to feel the pulse and energy of sweet nightlife.

Date: Saturday, December 11, 2021.

Venue: Hillview Apartments, Plot 1458 hillside, Gudu, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

Yard Music Festival

Are you ready for the biggest music festival in Port Harcourt? Come party with Phyno, Olamide, and a host of others. A music festival bringing together, fun lovers, music enthusiasts and great people to enjoy awesome music.

Date: Saturday, December 11, 2021.

Time: 12 PM

Venue: EUI Centre, Plot F11, Sani Abacha Road, GRA PHASE 3, Port Harcourt.

RSVP: HERE or call 08091871111.

Grill Party 3

Grill Fest Gidi Season 3 (The Outsider) is the gathering of SMEs for Product Exhibition and Carnival Experience with loads of Music, Dance, Comedy etc

Date: Saturday, December 11, 2021.

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: African Church Primary School, Coker Road, Ogba, Lagos State.

RSVP: HERE

Vybe with the Trybe – Lagos

The biggest concert in Lagos this December will bring all your favourite artists, DJ’s, talents and games together in one space.

Date: Saturday, December 11, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Landmark Event Center, Plot 2 & 3, Water Corporation Dr, Victoria Island, Annex, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Any Given Sunday Live

Any Given Sunday, a phenomenal and diverse event aimed at depicting the vibrant spirit of Afrobeats has in less than forty weeks since its inception, fostered the core spirit of Lagos’ nightlife. Hosted weekly in the hub of Lagos’ finest dining Vibe, Any Given Sunday (AGS) accounts for the best live performances in Lagos by some of the biggest names in Afrobeat and highlife; Reminisce, Chike, Teni and many more. This December, the brand that has given its community some of the most memorable live band experiences will be putting the cherry on top with the grand finale. Amidst experiential experiences, like never seen before on African soil, Kwam1, Flavor, Teni, Fireboy, Rema, Chike, Alternate Sounds will be setting the stage ablaze with tantalizing vocal strength and energetic dance moves.

Date: Sunday, December 12, 2021.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel and Casino, 6-8 Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Femme Fest

Introducing Femme Fest 21: a one-of-a-kind festival celebrating women, brought to you by Femme Africa. They are bringing you an all-female lineup with some of Nigeria’s biggest stars, the hottest DJs on the scene and some top quality brands to shop from.

Date: Sunday, December 12, 2021.

Venue: Lagos, Nigeria.

RSVP: HERE

Explore the Taste of Lagos

Prepare for a mind-blowing experience at the Lagos Food Festival this December. Attendance is FREE.

Date: Sunday, December 12, 2021.

Time: 1 PM

Venue: Muri Okunola park, Ozumba Mbadiwe Ave, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

Joeboy Live

As a Nigerian Afropop singer who expresses himself through cutting-edge music and vibrant fashion. Joeboy’s growth has shown in the entertainment world by constantly giving his audience hit after hit, giving them several singles that reach the top of music charts globally. Joeboy’s Live Concert is a medium to celebrate his musical journey thus far and give his fans live music and a fun experience.

Date: Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Balmoral Convention Center, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 08102861505

WurlD Live in Lagos

WurlD headline show Live in Lagos presented by WeareGvds music Entertainment, powered by Gordon’s Gin.

Date: Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Bayroot Lounge & Lounge, 5B Water Corporation Rd, Oniru Rd, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Livespot Presents Tems – A Place Called Orange

Headlining her own show for the first time in Nigeria in two years, vibe queen and Grammy 2022 nominee, Tems will be live in Livespot concert this December.

Date: Thursday, December 16, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Livespot Entertainment Center, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or for table bookings, contact 09087226001.

Gen Z Republik

Gen Zs in the house, we have something specially made for you. Gen Z Republik is a pop culture-centric curated event for teenagers between the ages of 13-20. This event series will feature multi-sensory activation points with games, creator spaces, dance, art and live music performances from young, rave-of-the-moment superstars. Here’s the best part – the Gen Z Republik space will be open every day.

Date: Thursday, December 16 – Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

Time: 11 AM.

Venue: Livespot Entertainment Center, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Chike Live: No Music, No Life

Chike is about to shut down the city of Lagos with his “Chike Live: No Music, No Life”. The pop star and actor will be celebrating his musical legacy thus far and ushering his sophomore album “The Brother’s Keeper” with a historic concert. Mark the date to celebrate the power of music, and the life it gives with one of Africa’s biggest pop, R&B and soul singers.

Date: Friday, December 17, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Muri Okunola Park, Ozumba Mbadiwe Ave, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Livespot X Festival – Tiwa Savage Live

The Queen of Afrobeats, Tiwa Savage will be performing hits from the “Water and Garri” EP and so much more at Livespotx with some special guests for a show like no other.

Date: Friday, December 17, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Livespot Entertainment Center, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or for table bookings, contact 09087226001.

Wizkid Live in Abuja

Join Wizkid this December Live at Harrow Park!

Date: Friday, December 17, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Harrow Park, Ahmadu Bello Way, Central Business District, Wuse 2, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

The Lagos Beach Hike and Afterparty

The Lagos beach hike is a brand that brings people together by hosting hiking exercises and hosting the best party. VIP gives you access to hiking, beach games, food and drinks, swimming, and after-party. Regular gives you access to hiking, beach games, food, drinks, and swimming.

Date: Friday, December 17, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Barracuda Beach, Okun Ajah Road, Okun-Mapo Village, Aja, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

ICONs Fest (Laycon Live in Concert)

Fast-rising rapper and Big Brother Naija season 5 winner, Laycon will headline the maiden edition of his concert in Lagos tagged ICONSs Fest (Laycon Live in Concert). Laycon will be performing all his songs live on stage and supported by several other top acts.

Date: Friday, December 17, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Eko Convention Center, Eko Hotel, Lagos, Nigeria

RSVP: HERE

Livespot X Festival – PSquare… Reactivated

Your favourite duo on the African music scene has been reactivated. Peter and Paul, PSquare are back like they never left. Better, and stronger than ever before and will be performing live together on stage for the first time in over 4 years as they headline at the biggest entertainment festival in Nigeria. Calling all PSquare lovers and fans to come to enjoy this 3-hour special reunion performance where they will give us back to back hits and soak us in nostalgia as we witness incredible dance routines that only PSquare can deliver.

Date: Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Livespot Entertainment Center, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE or contact 09087226001.

Roots Africa Tour

The homecoming season is in full swing, and your favourite group, NSG, made up of six members – Kruddz, Mxjib, Mojo, OGD, Dope, and Papii Abz – is gearing up for their first-ever Africa tour, Roots Africa Tour. It’s going to be exciting. Prepare yourself for some fantastic music and a lot of fun.

Date: Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Ultima Studios, Lekki Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Play Annual Ball

Play Network invites you to its themed annual ball.



Date: Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Transcorp Hilton, 1 Aguiyi Ironsi St, Maitama, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

MOELOGO Live In Lagos

If you’re a fan and you’ve always wanted to experience Moelogo live, here’s your chance. Come and experience a superlative musical experience with Moelogo and some of his fellow talented friends. You don’t want to miss this

Date: Sunday, December 19, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Terra Kulture, Plot 1376 Tiamiyu Savage Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Food Island

The Food Island event will give you the experience of Africa on an island. You would be having different delicacies and enjoy a fun-filled day at an exclusive resort, eating, networking and connecting with nature.

Date: Sunday, December 19, 2021.

Time: 11 AM.

Venue: Jada Beach House, Ilashe, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Charity Fundraiser Night 2021

The Fundraiser project is aimed at raising funds for Cancer, Sickle-Cell, and Mental Health-related projects. The goal is to increase the level of awareness and sensitization on cancer, sickle cell and mental health (online and offline), create a trust fund to cater for the medical bills of patients who cannot them etc.

Date: Sunday, December 19, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Onikan Youth Center, King George V Road, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Dare Room 2.0

Date: Sunday, December 19, 2021.

Time: 4 PM

Venue: Womzy Apartment, No.5 Womzy Resort Avenue Karu Site, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

Livespot X Festival – Wizkid Live

2021 MTV EMA Best African Act, Billboard top 100 chart-topper and Grammy nominee, Wizkid will be performing in Lagos this December. You don’t want to miss this moment to experience Big Wiz in his element, bringing you a night of good vibes and entertainment. It’s going down Live at the Livespot Entertainment Center, Lagos!

Date: Sunday, December 19, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Livespot Entertainment Center, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Contact 09087226001

Ilashe Beach Rave

Ilashe Beach Rave is a childhood themed party complete with activities like a bouncy castle, face painting, trampoline and cotton candy. Come and relive your magical childhood moments on the beach with no fear of consequences.

Date: Sunday, December 19, 2021.

Venue: Ilashe Beach, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Flutterwave x Pages by Dami Trade Fair

A sales event in partnership with Pages by Dami where Flutterwave Store businesses can connect with customers and sell their goods. Flutterwave Store merchants will be selling clothing, food, perfumes, lifestyle products, accessories and so much more. All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.

Date: Sunday, December 19, 2021.

Time: 10 AM.

Venue: Landmark Event Centre, Plot 2 & 3, Water Corporation Dr, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Davido Live in Abuja

Join Davido this December live in Abuja.

Date: Sunday, December 19, 2021.

Time: 4 PM

Venue: Harrow Park, Ahmadu Bello Way, Central Business District, Wuse 2, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

Fuji Vibrations (Victoria Island)

A live unplugged set featuring several Fuji Music Icons alongside new generation voices.

Date: Sunday, December 19, 2021.

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Muri Okunola Park, Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Sabinus Live: Expect Something Hooge

Date: Sunday, December 19, 2021.

Time: 5 PM

Venue: Aztech Acrum, Stadium Road, Port Harcourt.

RSVP: HERE

Boy Meets World – Deji Abdul Live

Music homecoming concert for Deji Abdul. His first-ever concert in Nigeria. Performing artists includes Famous Bobson, Boybreed, Rebecca Winter, Ope Teflon, Jake Doe, and Ninety grams.

Date: Monday, December 20, 2021.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: The FreeMe Space, Plot 16A, Block 139A, Nike Art Gallery Road, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE

Livespot X Festival – Party of Dreams

Spinall is about to shut Lagos down at Livespot X Festival with his Party of Dreams alongside some of your favourite Nigerian DJs. Livespot will be taking you through some of the best sounds, mixes and genres on the planet while teasing your senses with intense, pulsating strobe lights, a barrage of neon colours, and the most creative cocktails in the city.

Date: Monday, December 20, 2021.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: Livespot Entertainment Center, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or contact 09087226001.

Lady Donli and The Lagos Panic Volume 3

If you’ve been for WILD sessions Volume 1 & 2 then you must have truly experienced something. It is time for volume 3 – The Finale, and this promises to be the best one yet! Lady Donli & The Lagos Panic are ready to transport you to new levels you didn’t know existed. For the best in love music, cop your ticket now.

Date: Monday, December 20, 2021.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Beeriga, Bariga Waterfront Jetty, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

The Exclusive Vibe Of The Year

Date: Monday, December 20, 2021.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: The Monarch Event Center, 13, Ikate Elegushi, Lagos.

RSVP: 08160433797, 09033243702 or 08066288492

Flytime Music Festival – Starboy Live

Day 1 of the Flytime Music Festival takes the audience on the inspirational journey of the ‘Made In Lagos’ artist, his musical evolution from hustling on the streets of Lagos to becoming a Grammy Award-winning artist and global superstar.

Date: Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

Venue: Eko Convention Center, Plot 1415 Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Buju Live in Concert

Buju is set to bless his teaming fans with his first-ever music concert.

Date: Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

Venue: Balmoral Convention Center, Federal Palace Hotel and Casino, 6-8 Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call +2348060605050

Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged

One of the leading and longest-running concerts in West Africa is back. This year’s Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged will celebrate the year’s biggest stars such as Rema, Adekunle Gold, Ruger, Buju, Teni, Fireboy DML, Mayorkun, Ckay, Ayra Starr, Oxlade, Wurld, Ladipoe, Blaqbonez, DJ Cuppy, DJ Spade, DJ Consequence and DJ Neptune.



Date: Thursday, December 23, 2021.

Venue: Eko Convention Center, Plot 1415 Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Flytime Music Festival – A Decade of Davido

Day 4 is a celebration of Davido’s decade-long career. Joined by a host of friends and world-class performers, this night with Davido promised to be the perfect closeout to the most anticipated music festival of the year.

Date: Friday, December 24, 2021.

Venue: Eko Convention Center, Plot 1415 Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Omah Lay Live in Port Harcourt: The Homecoming

Omah Lay will be performing for the first time ever in the city it all started for him – Port Harcourt.

Date: Friday, December 24, 2021.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Port Harcourt Polo Club, Tombia St, Old GRA, Port Harcourt.

RSVP: HERE

Palmwine Music Festival

Palmwine Music Festival is an independent music festival that has quickly become Nigeria’s biggest celebration of live alternative music. It is a fully immersive festival experience with live music, food, art and DJ sets. The festival taps into Show Dem Camps loyal fanbase as well as fans of Nigeria’s growing alternative music scene.

Date: Friday, December 24, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Muri Okunola Park, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Palm Wine Culture Festival

The Palm wine culture festival is an annual cultural and art Festival where you get to celebrate great heritage and creativity at the same time experiencing a high level of entertainment. Palm wine culture festival is a networking hub for people with a love for Palm wine drink and the great African Culture.

Date: Saturday, December 25, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: The Patio, 1 Fola Osibo Road, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Big Name Concert Patoranking

It’s more than just a concert, it’s a celebration of big, big, names; like yours. Whether you’re coming from Abule or the City, this is one experience you should look forward to.

Date: Sunday, December 26, 2021.

Venue: Eko Convention Centre, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Island Blockparty

Party Not Concert

Date: Sunday, December 26, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

RSVP: HERE

Burna Boy The Live Experience

African Giant live will be a night of absolute glee, so make sure to come out for an unforgettable experience with Burna Boy, alongside other amazing artists.

Date: Monday, December 27, 2021.

Venue: Eko Convention Center, Plot 1415 Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

EatDrinkFestival ’21

EatDrinkFestival is a food and drink festival organized by EatDrinkLagos, Lagos’ premier food and drinks guide. Go with friends to eat and drink from an extensive selection served up by some of the best chefs, restaurants and street food vendors in the city. Tickets are not required for children under 12 but they must be accompanied by an adult who has a ticket in order to attend the Festival.

Date: Tuesday, December 28 – Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

Time: 12 PM

Venue: Amore Gardens, Off Freedom Way, Lekki

RSVP: HERE

Mamma Mia! The Smash Hit Musical

It’s not just the biggest show on stage this Christmas, not just the only jukebox musical in Lagos this Christmas, it’s absolutely the most “Ridiculously enjoyable” show you will watch this holiday. So, hurry now, tick your calendars and save the dates. Mamma Mia is coming.

Date: Wednesday, December 29 – Thursday, January 2, 2021.

Venue: The Muson Center, 8/9 Marina, Onikan, Lagos Lagos, Lagos Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Vibes on the Beach with Big Wiz

It’s all vibes with Wizkid as he takes the centre stage performing his top songs at the much-needed Vibes on the Beach Concert. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to experience Wiz and other top artists. Come ready to Vibe.

Date: Thursday, December 30, 2021.

Venue: Landmark, Plot 2 & 3, Water Corporation Dr, Victoria Island, Annex.

RSVP: HERE

Mainland Blockparty

Date: Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Time: 3 PM.

RSVP: HERE