Aki and Pawpaw : The Iconic Duo’s Movie Premiere was a Blast | See Photos

Filmhouse IMAX cinema, Lekki was the place to be on Sunday, December 12th as celebrities, influencers, and industry titans showed up for the premiere of Aki and Paw Paw. The event was well attended by guests such as Hilda Dokubo, Daala Oruwari, Titi Kuti, Ayoola Ayolola, Liquorose, Nengi, Saga Deolu, Saskay, Praise, Josh2funny, AY Makun, Mai Atafo, Simi Drey, Taymesan, Taymi B, Bovi, Onyiibekeh, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Chinonso Arubayi, Diana Eneje, Anto Lecky, and many more.

The theme of the night was “Old Nollywood Glam’‘, and a lot of guests were up for it with stunning outfits and superb make-up, giving us the Genevieve, Omotola, and Rita Dominic vibes as we used to know it. The evening started with sponsor Diageo who had their brands Orijin, Gordon’s, and McDowell’s serving guests with mouth-wateringly delicious cocktails, whilst taking pictures on the red carpet, networking, and playing games.

The arrival of the cast of Aki and Pawpaw got everyone, including the media, very excited – as they showed up sticking to the theme. Chioma Okafor and Chinedu Ikedieze aka Aki, came in a sleek customized 1990 Mercedes-Benz 200e model, talk about a flashback! Osita Iheme aka Paw Paw followed suit in yet another sleek Mercedes-Benz and there was a frenzy of excitement and you could tell that that was the highlight moment everyone had been waiting for.

‘’The reception was beyond anything we could have imagined. We knew tackling one of the most treasured Nigerian IP/movies would be a challenge but the rewards from the crowd clapping and showing sheer joy made it worth the while. No one expected the content we presented. It isn’t a slapstick movie that people expect, it is a slapstick movie with a good storyline, clear message, and one that fits the Christmas spirit in a time we need it more than ever. We hope the world feels the same way too.’’– Producers, Mimi Bartels, Chris Odeh, Agozie Ugwu, Aki & Paw Paw

According to AY Makun “I had a good time seeing Aki and Paw Paw. So guys, go out there and see the movie!” Saga Deolu says “Aki and Paw Paw is interesting, funny, spontaneous, and nice.”

Press play to see what everyone is saying about the new Aki and Pawpaw movie

Check out the movie trailer here;

The movie will be officially out in cinemas nationwide from Friday, December 17th, 2021.

