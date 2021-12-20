Ramsey Nouah is the Cover Star for TheWill Downtown’s Latest Issue

Nollywood actor and director, Ramsey Nouah graced the cover of lifestyle and fashion magazine, “The Will Downtown“. In the Vol. 1 No. 45 issue, we see the star answer some questions that border on his career, family, how he manages the film business and still have time for other things.

The actor who made his directorial debut on the 2019 film, “Living in Bondage: Breaking Free” gives insights into his interest in producing historical movies. He also spoke on the laudable achievement of being among 365 Nigerian movie professionals listed as Oscar’s new academy members for the year.

Although he refused to divulge the scoop on any ongoing project, Ramsey Nouah shared the movie to which he has the deepest connection and why it has a personal meaning to him.

Read excerpts from the interview below:

Find the full interview here

Photo Credit: @thewilldowntown