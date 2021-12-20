Connect with us

CKay Lands BRIT Awards 2022 Nom for His Single “Love Nwantiti”

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: @walterbanks_

The nominees for the 2022 BRIT Awards are in! And one of our favourite Nigerian singer-songwriters was nominated in a major category.

CKay has been nominated for International Song of the Year for his single “Love Nwantiti.” This is his first nomination for a BRIT award. The Weeknd, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, and Drake are among the other nominees in the same category.

“Love Nwantiti,” also known as “Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah),” was released by Chocolate City in 2019. It went viral on TikTok in 2021 and became an international smash, charting in Europe, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as reaching number 23 in the UK and earning him his first Billboard Hot 100 entry.

See the full nomination list below:

International Song of the Year

  • Ckay – love nwantiti (ah ah ah)
  • ATB, Topic, A7S – Your Love (9PM)
  • Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
  • Doja Cat ft SZA – Kiss Me More
  • Drake ft Lil Baby – Girls Want Girls
  • Galantis, David Guetta, Little Mix – Heartbreak Anthem
  • Jonasu – Black Magic
  • Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber – STAY
  • Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
  • Lil Tijay & 6LACK – Calling My Phone
  • Maneskin – I Wanna Be Your Slave
  • Olivia Rodrigo – good 4 u
  • Polo G – Rapstar
  • Tiesto – The Business
  • The Weeknd – Save Your Tears

Mastercard Album of The Year

  • Adele – 30
  • Dave – We’re All Alone In This Together
  • Ed Sheeran – =
  • Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
  • Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under

Artist of the Year

  • Adele
  • Dave
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Little Simz
  • Sam Fender

Best Pop/R&B Act

  • Adele
  • Dua Lipa
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Griff
  • Joy Crookes

Best Dance Act

  • Becky Hill
  • Calvin Harris
  • Fred Again..
  • Joel Corry
  • RAYE

International Group of the Year

  • ABBA
  • BTS
  • Måneskin
  • Silk Sonic
  • The War On Drugs

International Artist of the Year

  • Billie Eilish
  • Doja Cat
  • Lil Nas X
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Taylor Swift

Best New Artist

  • Central Cee
  • Griff
  • Joy Crookes
  • Little Simz
  • Self Esteem

Best Rock/Alternative Act

  • Coldplay
  • Glass Animals
  • Sam Fender
  • Tom Grennan
  • Wolf Alice

Best Hip Hop/Rap/Grime Act

  • AJ Tracey
  • Central Cee
  • Dave
  • Ghetts
  • Little Simz

Song of the Year

  • A1 & J1 – Latest Trends
  • Adele – Easy On Me
  • Anne-Marie, KSI, Digital Farm Animals – Don’t Play
  • Becky Hill & David Guetta – Remember
  • Central Cee – Obsessed With You
  • Dave ft Stormzy – Clash
  • Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
  • Elton John & Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)
  • Glass Animals – Heat Waves
  • Joel Corry, RAYE, David Guetta – BED
  • KSI – Holiday
  • Nathan Evans, 220Kid, Billen Ted – Wellerman
  • Riton x Nightcrawlers Ft Mufasa & Hypeman – Friday (Dopamine Re-Edit)
  • Tion Wayne & Russ Millions – Body
  • Tom Grennan – Little Bit Of Love

Best Group

  • Coldplay
  • D-Block Europe
  • Little Mix
  • London Grammar
  • Wolf Alice
