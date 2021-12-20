CKay Lands BRIT Awards 2022 Nom for His Single “Love Nwantiti”

The nominees for the 2022 BRIT Awards are in! And one of our favourite Nigerian singer-songwriters was nominated in a major category.

CKay has been nominated for International Song of the Year for his single “Love Nwantiti.” This is his first nomination for a BRIT award. The Weeknd, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, and Drake are among the other nominees in the same category.

“Love Nwantiti,” also known as “Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah),” was released by Chocolate City in 2019. It went viral on TikTok in 2021 and became an international smash, charting in Europe, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as reaching number 23 in the UK and earning him his first Billboard Hot 100 entry.

See the full nomination list below:

International Song of the Year

Ckay – love nwantiti (ah ah ah)

ATB, Topic, A7S – Your Love (9PM)

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Doja Cat ft SZA – Kiss Me More

Drake ft Lil Baby – Girls Want Girls

Galantis, David Guetta, Little Mix – Heartbreak Anthem

Jonasu – Black Magic

Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber – STAY

Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Lil Tijay & 6LACK – Calling My Phone

Maneskin – I Wanna Be Your Slave

Olivia Rodrigo – good 4 u

Polo G – Rapstar

Tiesto – The Business

The Weeknd – Save Your Tears

Mastercard Album of The Year

Adele – 30

Dave – We’re All Alone In This Together

Ed Sheeran – =

Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under

Artist of the Year

Adele

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Little Simz

Sam Fender

Best Pop/R&B Act

Adele

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Griff

Joy Crookes

Best Dance Act

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred Again..

Joel Corry

RAYE

International Group of the Year

ABBA

BTS

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

The War On Drugs

International Artist of the Year

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Best New Artist

Central Cee

Griff

Joy Crookes

Little Simz

Self Esteem

Best Rock/Alternative Act

Coldplay

Glass Animals

Sam Fender

Tom Grennan

Wolf Alice

Best Hip Hop/Rap/Grime Act

AJ Tracey

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Little Simz

Song of the Year

A1 & J1 – Latest Trends

Adele – Easy On Me

Anne-Marie, KSI, Digital Farm Animals – Don’t Play

Becky Hill & David Guetta – Remember

Central Cee – Obsessed With You

Dave ft Stormzy – Clash

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Elton John & Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)

Glass Animals – Heat Waves

Joel Corry, RAYE, David Guetta – BED

KSI – Holiday

Nathan Evans, 220Kid, Billen Ted – Wellerman

Riton x Nightcrawlers Ft Mufasa & Hypeman – Friday (Dopamine Re-Edit)

Tion Wayne & Russ Millions – Body

Tom Grennan – Little Bit Of Love

Best Group