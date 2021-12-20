Richard Mofe-Damijo, Toyin Abraham, Osas Ighodaro Spotted at the Premiere of AY’s “Christmas In Miami”

The official premiere for AY Makun’s upcoming film “A Christmas In Miami” took place on Sunday, 19th of December and the guest looked gorgeous.

“A Christmas In Miami” is the fourth instalment in the Akpos film series, following “30 Days in Atlanta,” “A Trip to Jamaica,” and “Ten Days in SunCity.” It is coming to cinemas on December 24.

The cast includes Ayo Makun, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Osita Iheme, IK Ogbona, Eva Leung, John Amos, Tanya Price a lot more Nigerian and international stars who graced the premiere’s red carpet in style.

Here’s how guests showed up for the official premiere of “A Christmas In Miami”

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi

Anita Osuoha

Sophie Alakija

Osas Ighodaro

Okey Bakassi

Nadia Buhari

Ayo Makun

Richard Mofe-Damijo, AY, Osita Iheme & some cast members

Photo Credit: @toyin_abraham