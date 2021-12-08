Check Out the Official Trailer for AY Makun’s Upcoming Film “Christmas in Miami”

What happens when 6 families from 6 countries come under one roof for Christmas? You get to find out in AY Makun’s upcoming film “Christmas In Miami” coming to cinemas on December 24.

This is the fourth instalment in the Akpos film series, following “30 Days in Atlanta,” “A Trip to Jamaica,” and “Ten Days in SunCity.”

“Christmas In Miami” follows the story of Akpos and his family as they visit the city of Miami, Florida to represent Nigeria at the intercontinental Christmas fiesta. The fiesta features 6 other families across 5 continents, who will spend the week leading up to Christmas together, on an exotic island in Miami, USA.

The cast includes Ayo Makun, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Osita Iheme, IK Ogbona, Eva Leung, John Amos, Tanya Price a lot more Nigerian and international stars.

Watch the official trailer below: