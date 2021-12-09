Obi Osika recounts his journey and key milestones that shaped the Nigerian music scene in this episode of Inkblot’s “Meet & Greet”

You need to watch the latest episode of Inkblot “Meet & Greet” which features Obi Asika, a music industry giant and the record label owner that spurred entertainers such as Naeto C, Ikechukwu, General Pype on the Storm 360 label.

Obi Osika speaks on his journey and divulges key moments that forever altered the Nigerian music space.

“The Godfather of Entertainment” as he is commonly referred to speaks on the invention of Nigerian Hip Hop in the 80s, Afrobeats, the rise of Daddy Showkey and the challenges Nigerian music had to surmount before becoming what it is today. Notable music artists mentioned in this episode are; Fela Kuti, Jimmy Jatt, M.I, Psqaure, Sunny Ade, Lagbaja, Burna Boy, Wizkid and more.

Watch the latest episode below: