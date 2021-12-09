Harrysong & Wife Alex welcome Baby Girl – Davina

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Congratulations are in order for singer Harrysong and his wife Alex as they welcome their first child together.

The proud father made the announcement on Instagram with a super cute video of himself making a video call with his wife while she held their newborn daughter, whom they’ve named Davina. To express his joy and celebrate the new addition to his growing family, he announced he will be dropping a single featuring YBNL stars, Fireboy and Olamide.

He wrote in the caption,

And just this morning in the very cold winter season in Malta, my woman delivered my beautiful bundle of blessing, my princess is Here. she’s called DAVIVA welcome to my world of love, Hard work, peace , money , fame and grace. I guess she knows rit? I’m the Happiest and most blessed man this year 2021. And midnight…Tonight …we crown this celebration with the release of she knows ft Fireboy and Olamide ooooooh wat a year?????

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KINGMAKER||🇳🇬 (@iamharrysong)

Congratulations to the proud parents!

