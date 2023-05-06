Connect with us

Tomike Adeoye Welcomes Baby Boy!

Tomike Adeoye Welcomes Baby Boy!

Avatar photo

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Nollywood actress and media personality, Tomike Adeoye, has given birth to a baby boy whom she named ‘Oluwatofarati King Efetobore Patrick Adeoye.’

In her Instagram post, the excited mother shared a picture of herself holding her new bundle of joy, expressing her gratitude to God for the safe delivery. She also thanked everyone for their prayers, love, and support throughout her pregnancy journey. She captioned the post,

11:24 am on the 17th of March 2023, my boy made his grand entrance into this world.

Dear Family members say hello to our latest addition!! Oluwatofarati King Efetobore Ireoluwatomiwa Obaloluwa Ayobami Oluwadayobomi Oluwatofe Oluwatomisin Oluwaloseyi Patrick Adeoye! Thank you, Lord, for everything! My testimonies are soooo many! #LinkInMyBio The devil tried but my God is bigger! In a nutshell, GOD SHOWED UP AND SHOWED OFF!!! 🙅🏽‍♀️ He said, “not today devil, this one is covered!” Thank you, Lord! Thank you family members for your endless prayers, love and support! I have so much to tell you but first… let me show you the last born of the family.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tomike Adeoye (@tomike_a)

Congratulations to Tomike Adeoye and her family on the birth of their son!

Watch her vlog below:

