Meet Juliet Ukah, the Nigerian Police Officer Who’s an Undefeated MMA Fighter

On April 13, 2023, Police Corporal Juliet Ukah showed immense skill and style superiority to defeat Crystal Van Wyk over three rounds in the Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC) 102.

The judges awarded the fight to Ukah by unanimous decision, with scores of 30-26, 30-26, and 30-27 – a testament to Juliet’s tactical, boxing and all round superiority in the match up that saw her defeat the previously undefeated South African.

In the following week, the fast rising Nigerian MMA star continued her winning streak by defeating Clodia Vochung Shivabo (IMBGIM FC) of Cameroun on Saturday, April 22.

Juliet Ukah caught the eye of MMA enthusiasts and EFC experts with her impressive display. At over 5’7” with an arm reach of 69.7 inches, the 23-year-old tactfully dominates her opponents with swift and deadly long left jabs, restricting them from grappling and keeping them at a distance. In addition, Ukah leverages her intelligence, and grappling skills to outmanoeuvre her opponents on the ground.

Here’s what we know about Ukah

1. She joined the Nigerian police force in 2018.

2. She has unbeaten streak after four professional fights (4 wins – 0 loss – 0 draw).

3. She’s the African EFC Champion and the No. 1 contender for the World EFC Female Straw Weight Title Belt

4. Juliet Ukah is a multi-dexterous Combat Athlete

5. Her fight heroes include Muhammad Ali, Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Israel Adesanya.

6. Her foundation fighting styles are Kickboxing, Muay Thaï, BJJ.

With her impressive track record and unparalleled skills, Juliet Ukah is quickly solidifying herself as a force to be reckoned with in the MMA world, and we can’t wait to see what she does next.

See highlights of her fight with Crystal Van Wyk below: