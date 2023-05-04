Ayoola Ayolola to Feature in Season 4 of American Christian Series “The Chosen”

Connect with us

Nollywood star Ayoola Ayolola has announced that he will be part of the cast for the upcoming season 4 of “The Chosen,” an American Christian series.

The “Skinny Girl in Transit” star shared a video of himself on set posing alongside Jonathan Roumie, who plays the role of Jesus, and captioned it with, “Grateful to have been part of this episode of @thechosentvseries. Season 4 is about to be all sorts of amazing! Can’t thank you enough, @dallas.jenkins, @chadgundersen.”

 

“The Chosen” is a multi-season series about the life and teachings of Jesus of Nazareth. Created, directed, and co-written by filmmaker Dallas Jenkins, the series is primarily set in Judaea and Galilee in the 1st century. It follows the story of Jesus and the different individuals who encountered and followed him.

