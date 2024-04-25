Yvonne Orji & Sony Pictures Television Bring Yaa Gyasi’s “Transcendent Kingdom” to TV

Under her two-year first-look deal with Sony Pictures Television, Emmy-nominated actress and comedian, Yvonne Orji is set to develop a series based on the novel “Transcendent Kingdom” by Ghanaian-American author Yaa Gyasi.

“Transcendent Kingdom,” Yaa Gyasi’s second novel, follows Gifty, a Ghanaian-American neuroscience student at Stanford, grappling with her family’s tragic past. Her research on addiction mirrors the struggles of her brother, who died from heroin addiction, and her mother, who spirals into depression after his death. Raised in a devout church, Gifty now faces a crisis of faith as she navigates grief, alienation, and the search for meaning.

Yvonne, known for her role as ‘Molly‘ on the HBO comedy series “Insecure,” signed a two-year first-look deal with Sony Pictures Television last year. This deal allows her to develop scripted dramas and comedies for streaming and cable platforms

On the series, Yvonne said, “Been chasing this story for 4 solid years and will continue to ride hard for it ‘til it’s on your television screens WORLD WIDE!! You can BANK ON IT… And to execs and networks— please don’t sleep on African stories. They are worthy to be told. They are worthy to be INVESTED in. And there IS a GLOBAL audience for them. BANK ON US!