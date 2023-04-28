Connect with us

Yvonne Orji Signs Two-Year First-Look Deal with Sony Pictures Television

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 25: Actress Yvonne Orji attends the 2018 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 25, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

“Insecure” star and comedian, Yvonne Orji has signed a two-year first-look deal with American television production and distribution studio, Sony Pictures Television.

The deal means that the renowned actress and comedian will develop scripted drama and comedy series for cable and streaming exclusively for Sony Pictures.

Lauren Stein, EVP of Drama Development, at Sony Pictures Television said, “Yvonne is incredibly talented, vibrant, and authentic, and we are thrilled to announce this new deal with her. She has this gravitational pull and unique perspective, and we are excited to start exploring the types of stories she wants to tell.”

On the partnership Yvonne Orji said, “I’m so excited to be partnering with Sony. From the first meeting with Katherine Pope and the rest of her amazing executive team, I knew this was the right home for me. They got my vision immediately and were genuinely enthusiastic about the stories I wanted to tell that bridge the diaspora.”

See her celebratory post below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yvonne Orji (@yvonneorji)

