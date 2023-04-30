Kanaga Jnr Stars In Frame Eye TV’s Web Series “High” | Watch

Frame Eye TV has released new episodes of the thrilling experimental mini-series titled “High.”

Written and directed by Russel Oru, the series follows “Jeremiah Aka Sweet Boy Q, and his attempt to give up on his heroin addiction, and how the addiction affects his relationship with his mother and his friends.”

Big Brother Titans star, Emmanuel Eme Kanaga popularly known as Kanaga Jnr stars in the series alongside Scarlet Gomes, Hydra Aneme, and Cindy Dyn Amadi.

Catch up on the latest episodes of the mini series below:

Episode 1.

Episode 2.

Episode 3.

Episode 4.