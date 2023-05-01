Ehiz chats with Young Stunna on Amapiano, Creative Process & World Domination in the Latest Episode of “The Dadaboy Show”

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

In the latest episode of “The Dadaboy Show,” Ehiz takes us to the rainbow nation, South Africa. He sits down with one of the young and pioneering voices leading the Amapiano music movement, Young Stunna.

In this interview, Young Stunna gives us insight into his life, highlights how he has always been creative since childhood, the influence of his religious background on his craft, the transition from hip-hop to Amapiano with a sprinkle of his relationship with one of the Scorpion Kings, Kabza de Small, and ultimately talks about world dominance.

Watch the video below:

