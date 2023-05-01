Connect with us

Mo Abudu Launches Mo Abudu Films to Explore New Creative Avenues in Storytelling

Mo Abudu Launches Mo Abudu Films to Explore New Creative Avenues in Storytelling

Media mogul and CEO of EbonyLife Films, Mo Abudu, has announced the launch of her new venture, Mo Abudu Films, where she intends to take a more personal and intimate approach to storytelling.

Having spent the past decade building the EbonyLife brand, Mo Abudu says she’s now embarking on a new chapter in her life and career.

“As a firm believer that true artistic expression demands absolute freedom, I am ecstatic to take this leap of faith and dive headfirst into writing and directing,” Mo Abudu said in an Instagram post. “My passion for storytelling has always been a driving force behind my work, and with MO ABUDU FILMS, I am excited to share even more stories with the world. I cannot wait to bring you all on this journey with me as I explore new creative avenues and bring my vision to life on screen. Thank you all for your support and encouragement over the years. I am so grateful to have such an incredible community behind me as I embark on this exciting new adventure. Stay tuned for more updates, and I cannot wait to share news of my films with you all soon.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mo Abudu (@moabudu)

Mo Abudu is known for her groundbreaking work in the African entertainment industry, having executive produced acclaimed Nollywood titles such as “A Sunday Affair,” “Elesin Oba: The King’s Horseman,” and “Castle & Castle,” among others. In a move to further support and elevate African stories, she recently partnered with Idris Elba‘s production company, Green Door Pictures.

