Serena Williams Reveals She’s Pregnant at the Met Gala

Tennis superstar Serena Williams made a surprise announcement during the Met Gala, revealing that she is expecting her second child with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Williams arrived at the event in a stunning black gown, her baby bumps visible beneath the fabric. She also shared the news on her Instagram page, standing alongside her husband and captioning the post, “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala.”