Serena Williams Reveals She’s Pregnant at the Met Gala
Tennis superstar Serena Williams made a surprise announcement during the Met Gala, revealing that she is expecting her second child with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.
Williams arrived at the event in a stunning black gown, her baby bumps visible beneath the fabric. She also shared the news on her Instagram page, standing alongside her husband and captioning the post, “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala.”
This will be the second child for Williams and Ohanian, who tied the knot in November 2017 and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Olympia, in 2017.
Congratulations to Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian on this exciting news!