Mo Abudu Launches Mo Abudu Films to Explore New Creative Avenues in Storytelling

Play Network Launches Nollywood's First Game App, "Aki & Pawpaw Epic Run" | Check It Out

Kanaga Jnr, Tsatsii, Gbubemi Ejeye, Genoveva Umeh Spotted at the Premiere of "MTV Shuga Naija" Season 5 | See Photos

Watch these Adorable Videos of 4-Year-Old Rap Star & Get Ready to Smile! 😄

Miss New Jersey USA 2023 Derby Chukwudi Is Spreading Her Family Name Across the Globe

New Music: Esther Osaji - Come Back Home

Netflix Treated Me Like Royalty at the "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" African Premiere in Cape Town 🇿🇦

"From Zero to Owning a Property…" - Spyro Is the Latest Lagos Landlord 🍾

BBC Africa Eye Investigates The Harrowing Cases Of Child Defilement & Incest In Uganda

Serena Williams Reveals She’s Pregnant at the Met Gala

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Tennis superstar Serena Williams made a surprise announcement during the Met Gala, revealing that she is expecting her second child with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams)

This will be the second child for Williams and Ohanian, who tied the knot in November 2017 and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Olympia, in 2017.

Congratulations to Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian on this exciting news!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

