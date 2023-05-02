The Most Talked-About Moments from the 2023 Met Gala

The 2023 Met Gala was a night of glitz, glamour, and unforgettable fashion moments. From celebrities donning their interpretations of the theme to surprise appearances and adorable baby bumps, here are the top moments that had everyone talking:

Doja Cat and Jared Leto’s Unique Takes on Lagerfeld’s Beloved Cat Choupette

Grammy Award winner Doja Cat stunned in a backless hooded silver gown from Oscar de la Renta, complete with custom feline prosthetics. Jared Leto went all out by donning a giant white cat costume, only to reveal a pale blue eye shadow that matched the cat’s oversized eyes.

Serena Williams and Rihanna’s Growing Baby Bumps on Display

Tennis superstar Serena Williams and singer Rihanna both showcased their baby bumps on the prestigious Met Gala red carpet.

Burna Boy and Skepta’s “Twinning” Outfits

Nigerian singer Burna Boy and British-Nigerian rapper Skepta caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts with their nearly identical outfits on the red carpet.

Janelle Monáe and Rihanna’s Transforming Outfits

Multi-talented artist Janelle Monáe donned a sparkling two-piece set hidden behind an oversized pyramid-shaped jacket. Rihanna stunned in a gown beneath her rose-embedded cowl.

Superstar Couples on the Red Carpet

Music’s golden pair Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, Gabriella Union and Dwayne Wade, and Idris Elba and Sabrina were just some of the celebrity couples in attendance.

Lil Nas X’s High-Fashion Tin Man Look

Lil Nas X made heads turn with his silver paint and rhinestone-covered body, channelling the high-fashion Tin Man via Pat McGrath.

Michaela Coel’s Bold Beaded Look

Michaela Coel’s heavily beaded Schiaparelli look on the red carpet showed that she is not one to back down from bold risks.

Tems’ Breathtaking Met Gala Debut

Nigerian singer Tems confirmed her superstar status with a stunning black corset-like top and flowing regal white dress by Robert Wun, paired with elbow-length gloves.

Cardi B stuns at the Met Gala with Two Show-Stopping Looks

Cardi B once again proved her fashion-forward reputation at the 2023 Met Gala with not just one, but two jaw-dropping looks. The rapper arrived at the event wearing a stunning strapless pink gown, complete with a plunging neckline and a circular tufted fabric embellishment that rose above her head. She accessorized the look with a multi-strand pearl choker necklace, bracelets, and a hair decoration. Later in the night, Cardi switched things up and wowed the crowd in a structured ballgown by Chenpeng Studio. The gown featured a unique combination of a white shirt collar and tie, a fitted black sweetheart bodice adorned with silver studs, and a full black skirt with a quilted overlay and huge sculptural rosettes.

The Uninvited Guest: The Cockroach

As the crowd waited for Rihanna’s entrance, an uninvited guest, a cockroach, made an appearance on the red carpet, leading to “who are you wearing” jokes.