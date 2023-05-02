Events
The Most Talked-About Moments from the 2023 Met Gala
The 2023 Met Gala was a night of glitz, glamour, and unforgettable fashion moments. From celebrities donning their interpretations of the theme to surprise appearances and adorable baby bumps, here are the top moments that had everyone talking:
Doja Cat and Jared Leto’s Unique Takes on Lagerfeld’s Beloved Cat Choupette
Grammy Award winner Doja Cat stunned in a backless hooded silver gown from Oscar de la Renta, complete with custom feline prosthetics. Jared Leto went all out by donning a giant white cat costume, only to reveal a pale blue eye shadow that matched the cat’s oversized eyes.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Serena Williams and Rihanna’s Growing Baby Bumps on Display
Tennis superstar Serena Williams and singer Rihanna both showcased their baby bumps on the prestigious Met Gala red carpet.
SERENA IS GLOWING 😍🥰 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/05JNDhxjjU
— BET (@BET) May 2, 2023
Rihanna attends The 2023 Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/zBhWuHRBJO
— @21metgala (@21metgala) May 2, 2023
Burna Boy and Skepta’s “Twinning” Outfits
Nigerian singer Burna Boy and British-Nigerian rapper Skepta caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts with their nearly identical outfits on the red carpet.
Skepta and Burna Boy at #MetGala pic.twitter.com/uv4gDkUciB
— Culture Custodian (@takingCustody) May 2, 2023
Burna Boy, Barry Keoghan and Skepta at the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/1WzmatPDXQ
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 2, 2023
Stormzy x @Skepta x @burnaboy at this years #MetGala in custom Burberry 🇬🇧🪡 pic.twitter.com/17wIhue0Dy
— Link Up TV (@linkuptv) May 2, 2023
Janelle Monáe and Rihanna’s Transforming Outfits
Multi-talented artist Janelle Monáe donned a sparkling two-piece set hidden behind an oversized pyramid-shaped jacket. Rihanna stunned in a gown beneath her rose-embedded cowl.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Superstar Couples on the Red Carpet
Music’s golden pair Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, Gabriella Union and Dwayne Wade, and Idris Elba and Sabrina were just some of the celebrity couples in attendance.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Lil Nas X’s High-Fashion Tin Man Look
Lil Nas X made heads turn with his silver paint and rhinestone-covered body, channelling the high-fashion Tin Man via Pat McGrath.
View this post on Instagram
Michaela Coel’s Bold Beaded Look
Michaela Coel’s heavily beaded Schiaparelli look on the red carpet showed that she is not one to back down from bold risks.
View this post on Instagram
Tems’ Breathtaking Met Gala Debut
Nigerian singer Tems confirmed her superstar status with a stunning black corset-like top and flowing regal white dress by Robert Wun, paired with elbow-length gloves.
View this post on Instagram
Cardi B stuns at the Met Gala with Two Show-Stopping Looks
Cardi B once again proved her fashion-forward reputation at the 2023 Met Gala with not just one, but two jaw-dropping looks. The rapper arrived at the event wearing a stunning strapless pink gown, complete with a plunging neckline and a circular tufted fabric embellishment that rose above her head. She accessorized the look with a multi-strand pearl choker necklace, bracelets, and a hair decoration. Later in the night, Cardi switched things up and wowed the crowd in a structured ballgown by Chenpeng Studio. The gown featured a unique combination of a white shirt collar and tie, a fitted black sweetheart bodice adorned with silver studs, and a full black skirt with a quilted overlay and huge sculptural rosettes.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The Uninvited Guest: The Cockroach
As the crowd waited for Rihanna’s entrance, an uninvited guest, a cockroach, made an appearance on the red carpet, leading to “who are you wearing” jokes.
A cockroach makes its way through the #MetGala carpet.
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 2, 2023