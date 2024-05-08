98,000 Swarovski Crystals Look Breathtaking on Anok Yai at the 2024 Met Gala | WATCH

The 1st Monday in May fell nothing short of being the biggest night in fashion as the biggest names in Hollywood, fashion, politics, media, and music graced the Met Gala. Stars showed out in interesting fashion exploring “The Garden Of Time“ theme for this year.

Unlike most, South Sudanese-American supermodel, Anok Yai, ditched florals for a more celestial interpretation, turning heads with this show-stopping crystal creation from Swarovski.

Anok Yai became Water in a futuristic tulle catsuit teamed with a high jewellery necklace from the Swarovski Created Diamonds Galaxy Collection. — Swarovski

The outfit is a marvel of craftsmanship featuring a nude mesh base encrusted with thousands of shimmering crystals that weren’t randomly scattered but meticulously embellished. She chose simple but matching cat eye makeup with a beauty spot and a flattering short hairdo, which ensured all eyes were on the dazzling display of crystals.

Of course, she shone brightly in those 98,000 crystals and 200 carats… Sleeping Beauty has no other choice than to Wake Up!

The Met Gala this year drew inspiration from the Costume Institute’s exhibition, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion“.

CREDITS

Bellastylista: @anokyai

Catsuit: @swarovski

Stylist: @mr_carlos_nazario

