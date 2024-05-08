Connect with us

98,000 Swarovski Crystals Look Breathtaking on Anok Yai at the 2024 Met Gala | WATCH

ART: Tyla Looks 'Fresh Out of the Gallery' for Her Met Gala Debut in a Balmain Sand of Time Dress | WATCH

Met Gala 2024 Explained! All You Need To Know: Theme, Co-Chairs & More

Look Back On Our Editor's Top Looks From Netflix's 2023 High-Society Bridgerton Garden Party

The Nitty Gritties of Chioma Ikokwu's Show-Stopping Elegance at HighTea with BellaNaija Style

Recare, Creators of Natures Gentle Touch, Host 13th Annual Natural Hair Workshop

BellaNaija Style Gifted Two Followers An Awe-Inspiring Makeover Session | WATCH

Joyce Jacob, Clara Chizoba Kronborg & Ink Balogun Define 'Success in 2024' on #BNSCONVOS Finale | WATCH

Amp Up Your Style This Week With Minimalist Fashion Inspo From The Mary Edoro!

See the Nigerian Designers Who Dressed the RHOLagos Casts for its Sensational Reunion Episode

The 1st Monday in May fell nothing short of being the biggest night in fashion as the biggest names in Hollywood, fashion, politics, media, and music graced the Met Gala. Stars showed out in interesting fashion exploring The Garden Of Time theme for this year.

Unlike most, South Sudanese-American supermodel, Anok Yai, ditched florals for a more celestial interpretation, turning heads with this show-stopping crystal creation from Swarovski.

 

Anok Yai became Water in a futuristic tulle catsuit teamed with a high jewellery necklace from the Swarovski Created Diamonds Galaxy Collection.

Hit the ▶ button below to see more of her:

 

The outfit is a marvel of craftsmanship featuring a nude mesh base encrusted with thousands of shimmering crystals that weren’t randomly scattered but meticulously embellished. She chose simple but matching cat eye makeup with a beauty spot and a flattering short hairdo, which ensured all eyes were on the dazzling display of crystals.

Of course, she shone brightly in those 98,000 crystals and 200 carats… Sleeping Beauty has no other choice than to Wake Up!

 

The Met Gala this year drew inspiration from the Costume Institute’s exhibition, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.

CREDITS

Bellastylista: @anokyai

Catsuit: @swarovski

Stylist: @mr_carlos_nazario

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

