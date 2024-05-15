Connect with us

Music

Blessing Ofor & Dolly Parton Preach Humanity in "Somebody's Child" | Watch

Music

Bloody Civilian Shuts Down Doubters in "Head Start" Video

Music

CKay Drops Visuals for "Wahala" feat. Olamide

Music

South Africa's “Tshwala Bam” Gets A Remix feat. Burna boy | Listen

BN TV Music

Johnny Drille Switches Things Up with "Palava" | Watch the Lyric Video

BN TV Music Scoop

"I Met Rihanna and Didn't Believe It Was Real" - Ayra Starr on ABC's News Live Prime

Music Sweet Spot

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Celebrate Son Rza's Second Birthday with Adorable Family Photos

Music

Victony Celebrates Resilience in "Stubborn" Music Video feat. Asake

Music Promotions

3GAR Announces Anticipated Single 'WE OUTSIDE' - Coming May 16th

Music

Boj is Back! Listen to His New Single "Love Garden" feat. Adekunle Gold

Music

Blessing Ofor & Dolly Parton Preach Humanity in “Somebody’s Child” | Watch

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Grammy-nominated Nigerian-American gospel and contemporary Christian artist, Blessing Ofor, has released the video to his new track, “Somebody’s Child,” featuring the legendary, Dolly Parton. Following his success with “Brighter Days” and “The Goodness” which he received a Grammy Award nomination and a Dove Award win for, Blessing is urging listeners to embrace compassion and shared humanity in a soul-stirring song co-written with Josh Ronen and Joy Williams.

On the collaboration, ten-time Grammy Award winner, Dolly Parton, says “I know it’s too easy to say it was a blessing singing with Blessing, but it was. I love the song ‘Somebody’s Child’ and I am very proud to be a part of it.”

“We’re all ‘somebody’s child,’ Blessing explains. “It’s such a simple concept, but I hope it’s the beginning of us all realising that there’s always a point of empathy, there’s always common ground if we want to find it. And there’s no better embodiment of finding common ground, finding relatability, than Dolly Parton. I’m so honoured and humbled to have her on this project.”

The music video opens with Blessing at a piano in a backlit room, his fingers dancing across the keys, evoking a wave of emotion. As the first verse ends, Dolly enters the scene, placing a reassuring hand on Blessing’s shoulder before delivering a powerful vocal performance. “With interpolated images of children and parents in real-world situations, this song gives an important reminder about humanity in our society, and that every day spent with the ones you love is a treasured gift.”

Watch here:

Watch Blessing talk more about “Somebody’s Child” and the collaboration with Dolly:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blessing Offor (@blessingoffor)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

What It Means To Bridle Your Anger

Is The AMVCA Ditching Popularity for Quality?

P.Priime Takes Us Through His Daily and Production Routine in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Exclusive: Adjoa Andoh Talks to Us About Playing Lady Danbury in Bridgerton, Penelope Featherington & Advocacy

Wunmi Adelusi: The Transformative Power of Writing
css.php