Blessing Ofor & Dolly Parton Preach Humanity in “Somebody’s Child” | Watch

Grammy-nominated Nigerian-American gospel and contemporary Christian artist, Blessing Ofor, has released the video to his new track, “Somebody’s Child,” featuring the legendary, Dolly Parton. Following his success with “Brighter Days” and “The Goodness” which he received a Grammy Award nomination and a Dove Award win for, Blessing is urging listeners to embrace compassion and shared humanity in a soul-stirring song co-written with Josh Ronen and Joy Williams.

On the collaboration, ten-time Grammy Award winner, Dolly Parton, says “I know it’s too easy to say it was a blessing singing with Blessing, but it was. I love the song ‘Somebody’s Child’ and I am very proud to be a part of it.”

“We’re all ‘somebody’s child,’ Blessing explains. “It’s such a simple concept, but I hope it’s the beginning of us all realising that there’s always a point of empathy, there’s always common ground if we want to find it. And there’s no better embodiment of finding common ground, finding relatability, than Dolly Parton. I’m so honoured and humbled to have her on this project.”

The music video opens with Blessing at a piano in a backlit room, his fingers dancing across the keys, evoking a wave of emotion. As the first verse ends, Dolly enters the scene, placing a reassuring hand on Blessing’s shoulder before delivering a powerful vocal performance. “With interpolated images of children and parents in real-world situations, this song gives an important reminder about humanity in our society, and that every day spent with the ones you love is a treasured gift.”

Watch here:

Watch Blessing talk more about “Somebody’s Child” and the collaboration with Dolly: