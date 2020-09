Afrobeats singer and songwriter Kendickson finally releases the visuals to his single “Wayo“.

Kendickson’s musical journey started in 2011 and professionally took off in 2016.

His musical influences include Dolly Parton, Bob Marley, Lucky Dube, Michael Jackson and Barry White.

With “Wayo”, kendickson professes his love for his woman and pleads with her to stay with him.

“Wayo” video was directed by Clarence Peters.

Watch the video below: