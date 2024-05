Following the release of her debut EP, “Ravi,” last year, Afro-pop artist Morravey continues to build momentum with a music video for her track, “Condo.”

Morravey, who signed with Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) in 2023, made her debut performance on track 3, “In The Garden,” on Davido’s album, “Timeless.”

Directed by the Pink, the “Condo” video is a visually stunning piece that reflects Morravey’s style and creativity.

Watch here: