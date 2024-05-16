Niniola Celebrates 10 Years of Music with Energetic “Level” Video | Watch

Niniola is not pulling the brakes on celebrating a decade of music, she has dropped the video to her latest song, “Level.” Released in March, “Level” is a celebration of her 10 years in the music industry.

Niniola came into the spotlight when she emerged third-place on Project West Africa’s 6th season in 2013. Riding that momentum, she released her smash debut single, “Ibadi,” in 2014. Niniola solidified her success with “Maradona” in 2017, a massive hit that received nominations at the 2018 BET Awards and SAMAs.

In an incredible turn of events, “Maradona” transcended borders in 2019 when elements of the song were sampled in Beyoncé’s “Find Your Way Back” on the soundtrack album “The Lion King: The Gift.” Niniola is also credited as one of the track’s songwriters and composers.

In June 2021, Niniola’s contributions were recognised by the Recording Academy and she received a Grammy nomination certificate for her work on “The Lion King: The Gift.” In June 2021, she was inducted into the Grammy Recording Academy Class of 2021.

Niniola’s reign as the Queen of Afrohouse continues to flourish. In July 2021, “Maradona” achieved Gold certification in South Africa by the Recording Industry of South Africa (RISA). The success story didn’t end there – “Maradona” was further elevated to Platinum status in South Africa by RISA in January 2023.

“Level” was produced by Niphkeys and Nektunez, and Kemz directed the video.

Stream “Level” here:

Watch the video here: