Connect with us

Music Scoop

Guess who was Recognized by the Grammys - Niniola!

Music

9ice Gives us a Look into his #Beautyand9ice Wedding with "Put A Ring On It" feat. Jumabee | Watch

Music

New Music: Bankulli feat. Wurld - Gbemiro

Music

New Music: Skales - Selecta

Music

Sheye Banks Teams Up with Ckay & Bella Alubo for "Ifunanya" | Listen on BN

Music

New Music: Akon feat. Wizkid - Escape

Music

WATCH Sinach give an Acoustic Rendition of "You Satisfy My Heart"

Music

New Music: Reekado Banks feat. Parker Ighile - Options

Music

New Video: Davido feat. Summer Walker - D & G

Music

Stonebwoy's Highly Anticipated Album is here | Listen to "Alonga Junction"

Music

Guess who was Recognized by the Grammys – Niniola!

BellaNaija.com

Published

43 mins ago

 on

It all started with “Project Fame,” and since then Niniola‘s been consistently killing it.

Although not many people are aware of this fact, but Niniola was one of the composers in the Grammy-winning album “The Lion King: The Gift” by Beyoncé.

An excited Niniola took to her Instagram to share a copy of the certificate of recognition from the Recording Academy for her work as a composer on the album, thanking God and everyone who has shown her support. She wrote:

And The GRAMMY Certificate @recordingacademy just came in the mail today…Thank You God and Thank you to everyone that has been supporting. Love U All

 

Image

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Oyindamola Rowaiye: 5 Simple Survival & Marketing Strategies for Small Businesses

Tolulope Ibiyeye: Go On… Have Those Conversations!

Your Child’s Academic Mediocrity or Failure Should Not Be Treated as a Stain on Your White!

Yewande Jinadu: 3 Career Lessons From My Mother

Chineze Aina: Is the Lockdown Affecting Your Sex Life?

Advertisement
css.php