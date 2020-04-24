Guess who was Recognized by the Grammys – Niniola!

It all started with “Project Fame,” and since then Niniola‘s been consistently killing it.

Although not many people are aware of this fact, but Niniola was one of the composers in the Grammy-winning album “The Lion King: The Gift” by Beyoncé.

An excited Niniola took to her Instagram to share a copy of the certificate of recognition from the Recording Academy for her work as a composer on the album, thanking God and everyone who has shown her support. She wrote: