Stella Damasus' Daughters have Grown into Beautiful Ladies 😍

Stella Damasus’ Daughters have Grown into Beautiful Ladies 😍

Stella Damasus is one celebrity that has successfully kept her kids from the prying eyes of the media and her social media family. But now the lovely mom of two has decided to unveil them to the world.

Stella Damasus announced the launch of her women oriented magazine “Adiva Magazine” which featured she and her lovely daughters Angelica and Isabel Aboderin as the cover stars.

She wrote:

As I express my gratitude to God for the gift of celebrating another birthday, my joy today is three-fold. Yes, it is my birthday, but it is also the release of the maiden edition of ADIVA MAGAZINE. This passion project of mine has been in the pipeline for many years, and I am so thrilled to share ADIVA MAGAZINE with the world. Adiva magazine is for women, by women.

Above all, I am super excited to be gracing the cover of this maiden edition with my daughters ISABEL @izzybelleimages and ANGELICA @angelicatooni. This is the very first time the world will see who my darling babies have grown into. They were gracious enough to be on the cover, and I cannot wait for you to grab copies and read their remarkable, jaw-dropping, and quite revealing interviews inside. This is the best birthday gift I could ever hope for.

I want to say a very big thank you to everyone who worked tirelessly to make this dream come true. To all the contributors, photographers, writers, etc., I say a massive THANK YOU from the depth of my heart.

Photo Credit: @StellaDamasus

