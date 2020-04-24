Daniel Ademinokan has the Loveliest Words for his Wife Stella Damasus on her Big Day

Connect with us

Movies & TV

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Today is world Stella Damasus day and if there is anyone as excited as she is then it is her husband, Daniel Ademinokan.

In an Instagram post, Daniel spoke about how blessed he is that the delectable 42-year-old is his wife. He then went on to shower her with praises and words of prayer.

Stella Damasus everyone you have come in contact with can testify that trully you are one of a kind. An enigma. Stellz, happy birthday to you my partner in crime, and a million other things. LOL. You are loved, you are blessed, you are special, you are favoured, and may your days forever be filled with light. As a family, we are blessed to have you. As a husband…I can never have enough words to describe the incredibly memorable, blessed and remarkable life I’ve had with you. This is the beginning of the best days of the rest of your life. Happy Birthday Love.

 

Photo Credit: @Dabishop007

