Toolz is Celebrating an Upgrade 🎉🎉

BellaNaija.com

Published

22 mins ago

 on

#KingIsHere: Toolz, Osi, VJ Adams receive the "Royal Package" from Hand of the King

Award-winning media personality Tolu Oniru-Demuren aka Toolz has just gotten an upgrade at work from the position of Assistant Director of Programmes to the Director of Programmes at the Beat 99.9 FM.

Toolz is a graduate of Business and Mass communications from London Metropolitan University, who gained extensive experience in the British entertainment industry before joining Beat FM as one of the pioneer OAPs. This promotion is a well-deserving career feat for Toolz.

Although she has not formally announced it, her social media bio has been changed to reflect her new position.

