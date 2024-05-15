Mo Abudu, Funke Akindele & Jade Osiberu Make Hollywood Reporter’s Powerful Women in Film List

Mo Abudu, Funke Akindele, and Jade Osiberu are breaking barriers and redefining film production in Nigeria. Their dedication and innovation have earned them a spot on The Hollywood Reporter’s list of the 40 Most Powerful Women in International Film.

These women, despite ongoing challenges of gender inequality in the global film industry, are forging new paths. They’re championing diverse storytelling, developing innovative production and financing models, and producing global hits for the future.

Read how the American digital and print magazine which focuses on the Hollywood film, television, and entertainment industries describes the 3 filmmakers:

Mo Abudu (CEO, EbonyLife Media)

Africa’s production industry was hit this year by the news that Amazon Prime Video was getting out of the African originals business. But Abudu, who pioneered African media — first as a talk show host, then TV and film producer and now theater chain owner — has always found a way. Her most recent project is the short film “Dust to Dreams,” directed by Idris Elba, which tapped funding from the African Export-Import Bank’s new $1 billion Creative Africa film fund. Abudu believes the international industry still struggles to embrace the full spectrum of diverse stories. “We need a systemic shift towards inclusion,” says Abudu, “recognising that diverse storytelling isn’t just about representation; it’s about unlocking a wealth of untapped creative potential.”

Funke Akindele (Producer, Film One Entertainment)

The Nigerian multihyphenate added politician to her long list of professions (actor, writer, director, producer) when she was picked as a running mate for the 2023 Lagos state gubernatorial elections. Akindele’s People’s Democratic Party lost the vote, but her day job has been going just fine: Her latest comedy, “A Tribe Called Judah,” which she of course wrote, directed and produced, in addition to playing the lead role, smashed box office records to become the highest-grossing Nigerian movie of all time, earning some $1.2 million theatrically.

Jade Osiberu (Founder, Greoh Studios)

Arguably the most artistically ambitious of a new generation of multihyphenate Nigerian producer-directors, Osiberu channelled her inner Scorsese to deliver the elevated crime thriller “Gangs of Lagos” for Amazon. Her next feature, “Everything Scatter,” follows the stories of five young people whose lives intertwine over a day when street protests break out across Lagos.

Reacting to the news, Mo Abudu expressed her pride, stating, “This recognition is a massive win for Nigeria! 💪🏿Seeing our nation celebrated for its incredible storytelling potential is so inspiring. I’m incredibly proud to be part of a movement pushing for a more inclusive film industry that embraces the power of diverse stories.”

Read more about The Hollywood Reporter’s 40 most powerful women in international film and the global impact they’re making in film here.