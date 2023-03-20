Jade Osiberu’s “Gangs of Lagos” is Prime Video’s First African Original Movie & it Premieres April 7th

Global streaming giant Prime Video has just announced that its first African Original movie, “Gangs of Lagos” will premiere worldwide exclusively on Prime Video on April 7th. Alongside the launch date, Prime Video also revealed the key art with a teaser trailer, with character posters from the movie to follow.

Directed and produced by Jade Osiberu, the film is one of the most highly anticipated movies from Nollywood, the world’s second-largest film industry. “Gangs of Lagos” is a hard-hitting, gritty action crime-thriller with an authentic storyline that takes place on the bustling streets of Isale Eko, Lagos. The film features elaborate set pieces, action scenes, engaging dialogue, and a high-octane pace with an emotionally grounded story at its core. Starring Tobi Bakre, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Chike Osebuka, Chioma Akpotha, and Iyabo Ojo, “Gangs of Lagos” is a unique story about family and friendship.

“I’m thrilled to be introducing audiences to this epic storyline and A-List talent from Nigeria with the launch of Gangs of Lagos. It’s a great opportunity to elevate Nigerian stories on a global scale with Prime Video,” said Jade.

Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, the Head of Nigerian Originals at Prime Video, said, “As the first Nigerian Original to launch on Prime Video, ‘Gangs of Lagos’ sets the tone and standard, with the authentically Nigerian storyline in a genre that is so popular around the globe, making it a movie for our audiences at home and abroad.”

Ned Mitchell, the Head of African and Middle East Originals at Prime Video, added, “Gangs of Lagos launching will truly be a global cultural moment that marks the beginning of a new era in storytelling, where audiences everywhere can see the full power of Nigerian and African voices and the depths of our continued commitment to the local TV and film industry.”

“Gangs of Lagos” is part of Prime Video’s commitment to deliver local and authentic African films and series to a global audience, including an exclusive overall deal with Jáde Osiberu and her production company Greoh Studios. Prime Video is also the home of some of Nigeria’s biggest theatrical movies with exclusive licensing agreements with Inkblot Studios and Anthill Studios; bringing customers box-office hits like “King of Thieves,” “Hey You!,” “Palava!,” as well as other TV series “Beyond the Veil” and “Grind.” In addition, Prime Video’s Nigerian Original unscripted comedy series, “LOL: Last One Laughing Naija”, hosted by comedian and entertainer Basketmouth, will launch later this year.

To watch the selection of entertainment available on Prime Video in Nigeria, customers can sign up to a Prime Video subscription for 2,300 NGN per month, after a free trial, by visiting www.PrimeVideo.com. MTN customers can also sign up to a Prime Video Mobile Edition subscription for 800 NGN per month and enjoy a 30-day free trial with 2.5GB of Prime Video data, courtesy of MTN at www.play.mtn.ng/primevideo. Customers can stream and download content on compatible mobile devices, tablets, Smart TVs, or online at PrimeVideo.com.