Watch the Teaser of Jade Osiberu’s “Gangs of Lagos” starring Tobi Bakre, Adesua Etomi-Wellington & Chiké

Published

26 seconds ago

 on

Get ready for an action-packed crime-thriller as Prime Video brings you its first African Original movie, “Gangs of Lagos” on April 7th. The highly anticipated film is directed and produced by, Jáde Osiberu.

We shared the first look in 2021. Check it out here.

The film centres on a group of childhood friends as they navigate destiny, growing up on the bustling streets and neighbourhoods of Isale Eko, Lagos. With elaborate set pieces, high-octane action scenes, and emotionally grounded storytelling, “Gangs of Lagos” promises to be a thrilling experience for viewers.

Starring Tobi Bakre, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Chiké, Bimbo Ademoye, Iyabo Ojo, Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, Pasuma, Zlatan, Adebowale “Debo” Adedayo (Mr Macaroni), Yhemolee, Tayo Faniran, Chioma Chukwuka, Demi Banwo, Olarotimi Michael Fakunle, and Damilola Ogunsi.

“Gangs of Lagos” also features a unique storyline about family and friendship, set against the backdrop of the vibrant streets of Lagos.

Check out the character posters:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chiké (@officialchike)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tobi Bakre (@tobibakre)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tayo Faniran (@tayofaniran)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chioma Akpotha (@chiomakpotha)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by fW™ (@funke_williams)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by fW™ (@funke_williams)

Watch the teaser below:

