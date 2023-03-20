Kunle Afolayan Confirms “Anikulapo” the Series is Officially in the Works

Award-winning Nigerian director and producer Kunle Afolayan has confirmed that the highly anticipated “Anikulapo” series is officially in the works. The announcement was made in a teaser video shared on his Instagram page.

He captioned the post, “It is official that Anikulapo series is happening.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunle Afolayan (@kunleafo)

“Anikulapo” is a gripping tale that tells the story of Saro, a man who leaves his hometown in search of a better life, only to find himself embroiled in a dangerous love affair with the king’s wife. As events spiral out of control, Saro meets his untimely death and is brought back to life by Akala, a mystical bird that has the power to give and take life.

The series boasts an impressive cast, including Kunle Remi, Bimbo Ademoye, Sola Sobowale, Taiwo Hassan, Hakeem Kae-Kazim and many more.