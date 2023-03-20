Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Kunle Afolayan Confirms "Anikulapo" the Series is Officially in the Works

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Teaser of Jade Osiberu's "Gangs of Lagos" starring Tobi Bakre, Adesua Etomi-Wellington & Chiké

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Jade Osiberu's “Gangs of Lagos” is Prime Video's First African Original Movie & it Premieres April 7th

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBTitans: Blue Aiva, Nana & Miracle OP are the Latest to be Evicted from the House

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

Iya Barakat gets a chilling encounter in the latest episode of 'Teropi Secxxion'

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Trailer for 'Domitilla: The Reboot'

Movies & TV

Idris Elba & Mo Abudu Join Forces to take African Stories from the Continent to the World

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBTitans: Yemi Cregx Reflects on His Time in the House in this episode of "10 Questions With..."

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Watch the Latest Episode of "10 Questions With..." featuring BBTitans Star Olivia

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Life Before #BBTitans: Meet Ipeleng, the Skincare Aficionado

Movies & TV

Kunle Afolayan Confirms “Anikulapo” the Series is Officially in the Works

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Award-winning Nigerian director and producer Kunle Afolayan has confirmed that the highly anticipated “Anikulapo” series is officially in the works. The announcement was made in a teaser video shared on his Instagram page.

He captioned the post, “It is official that Anikulapo series is happening.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kunle Afolayan (@kunleafo)

“Anikulapo” is a gripping tale that tells the story of Saro, a man who leaves his hometown in search of a better life, only to find himself embroiled in a dangerous love affair with the king’s wife. As events spiral out of control, Saro meets his untimely death and is brought back to life by Akala, a mystical bird that has the power to give and take life.

The series boasts an impressive cast, including Kunle Remi, Bimbo Ademoye, Sola Sobowale, Taiwo Hassan, Hakeem Kae-Kazim and many more.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Patricia Beshel: The Many Dangers of Breast Flattening

Yetty Williams: Just Before You Post Your Children Online

Dear First Time Voters, Here’s What Will Happen on Election Day

Laetitia Mugerwa: This Village Girl in France

Oluwanifemi Adeyeye: Understanding Cultural Diversity & Other NYSC Camp Experiences
css.php