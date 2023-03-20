Temi Otedola Serves Up Glamour for Her Birthday Shoot, Take A Look!

Temi Otedola is celebrating her birthday in grand style with a stunning blue-themed outfit and accessories. She took to her Instagram page to share some jaw-dropping photos of her birthday look.

She captioned the photos, “TWENTY-SEVEN.”

Her look consisted of gorgeous blue satin, lace and a matching headwrap (gele) that was expertly tied into a stylish turban. She accessorised with stunning coral beads and jewellery that complemented her outfit perfectly. Her makeup was equally attention-grabbing, with a bold blue eyeshadow and glossy lips that accentuated her natural beauty.

Check on it!