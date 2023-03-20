Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Temi Otedola Serves Up Glamour for Her Birthday Shoot, Take A Look!

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Kunle Afolayan Confirms "Anikulapo" the Series is Officially in the Works

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Jade Osiberu's “Gangs of Lagos” is Prime Video's First African Original Movie & it Premieres April 7th

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBTitans: Blue Aiva, Nana & Miracle OP are the Latest to be Evicted from the House

Promotions Scoop

Up To N4,000,000 Up For Grabs In The TECNO Spark 10 Selfie Story Competition

Events Promotions Scoop

Celebrating a 200-year-old Scottish tradition with a 'Burn's night' Soirée by The Macallan

Music Scoop

EXCLUSIVE: Nomcebo Zikode on Winning the Grammys & Forbes Woman Africa Award

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Cuppy is "a Third Degree Hotter" with an MSc in African Studies from Oxford University

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBTitans: Yemi Cregx Reflects on His Time in the House in this episode of "10 Questions With..."

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Watch the Latest Episode of "10 Questions With..." featuring BBTitans Star Olivia

Scoop

Temi Otedola Serves Up Glamour for Her Birthday Shoot, Take A Look!

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: @temiotedola

Temi Otedola is celebrating her birthday in grand style with a stunning blue-themed outfit and accessories. She took to her Instagram page to share some jaw-dropping photos of her birthday look.

She captioned the photos, “TWENTY-SEVEN.”

Her look consisted of gorgeous blue satin, lace and a matching headwrap (gele) that was expertly tied into a stylish turban. She accessorised with stunning coral beads and jewellery that complemented her outfit perfectly. Her makeup was equally attention-grabbing, with a bold blue eyeshadow and glossy lips that accentuated her natural beauty.

Check on it!

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Patricia Beshel: The Many Dangers of Breast Flattening

Yetty Williams: Just Before You Post Your Children Online

Dear First Time Voters, Here’s What Will Happen on Election Day

Laetitia Mugerwa: This Village Girl in France

Oluwanifemi Adeyeye: Understanding Cultural Diversity & Other NYSC Camp Experiences
css.php