This week’s Head of House & 3rd #BBTitans Finalist is Tsatsii!

Published

19 mins ago

 on

The battle to win this week’s Head of House games was as intense as ever. All housemates except the outgoing HoH Blaqboi had to partake in a challenge; in the end, Tsatsii came out victorious. This makes her the third finalist, joining Ipeleng and Ebubu.

Six housemates are left, and only a few spots remain for the finalists.

