This week’s Head of House & 3rd #BBTitans Finalist is Tsatsii!

The battle to win this week’s Head of House games was as intense as ever. All housemates except the outgoing HoH Blaqboi had to partake in a challenge; in the end, Tsatsii came out victorious. This makes her the third finalist, joining Ipeleng and Ebubu.

Childhood skills for the win! It's all about building blocks to build a way to the finale! Drop by the #BBTitans site for fun games: https://t.co/belHcumj13 pic.twitter.com/F4Yg0mPRw6 — Big Brother Titans (@BigBroAfrica) March 20, 2023

Six housemates are left, and only a few spots remain for the finalists.