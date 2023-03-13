Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

Blaqboi is this week’s Head of House | #BBTitans

BN TV Movies & TV

#BBTitans: Yaya talks about Her Time in the House on #10QuestionsWith...

Movies & TV Music

Watch Rihanna's "Lift Me Up" Performance at the Oscars

Movies & TV Scoop

"Everything Everywhere All At Once" Had the Most Wins at this Year's #Oscars | See Full List

Movies & TV Scoop

Ebubu becomes the Second #BBTitans Finalist!

Movies & TV Nollywood Style

Osas Ighodaro Turns On The Style at the Essence Black Women In Hollywood Event

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Episode 5 of “Girl Meets Boy” on BN

BN TV Movies & TV

Dakore Egbuson-Akande & Nse Ikpe-Etim Discuss Female Friendships & “A Sunday Affair” On “Toke Moments”

BN TV Movies & TV

Daniel Etim Effiong Chronicles his Nollywood Journey on “Lilian’s Couch” | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV

Showmax Reimagines Jay Jay Okocha’s Childhood in Animated Series "Jay Jay: The Chosen One" | Watch Trailer

Movies & TV

Blaqboi is this week’s Head of House | #BBTitans

Published

2 hours ago

 on


Congratulations to Blaqboi, the newest Head of House. He chose Blue Aiva to be his partner in enjoying Biggie’s treats this week.

The housemates nominated for possible eviction this week are:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

16 Women Leaders Championing Earth’s Restoration Make the 2023 Global Landscapes Forum’s List

Mfonobong Inyang: The Small Matter of Gubernatorial & State Assembly Elections

#BNBookClub: How Chika Unigwe’s “Better Never Than Late” is Exploring the Universal Yearning for Belonging

BN Book Review: An Ordinary Wonder by Buki Papillon | Review by E.B. Ayo

Smart Emmanuel: Tips on Building a Profitable Business
css.php