Experience Ultimate Drama with TeleMundo’s March Lineup of Revenge and Romance

Two amusing new series are coming to Telemundo in Africa this March. NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer.

The double-helping of drama and desire kicks off with Ana’s Revenge on March 13 at 21:00 WAT and then Until Money Do Us Part on March 27 at 19:00 WAT, both airing every night on Telemundo (DStv channel 118) and available to watch on Universal+ immediately after exclusively on Dstv.

Ana’s Revenge (La Venganza de Analía) follows the story of Ana Guerrero (Carolina Gómez), a smart, beautiful woman who decides to take revenge against her mother’s murderer: Guillermo León Mejía (Marlon Moreno), a corrupt politician and candidate for the Presidency of the Republic.

Ana skillfully prepares herself to be the most important political adviser in the country and eventually becomes the candidate’s strategist. She takes him all the way to first place in the polls, only to later bring him down by revealing his past criminal activities to the public.

She makes him lose the presidency and even his freedom. However, she couldn’t have predicted that the man she hates so much is her own father and that by knocking him down, she might lose the only man she has ever truly loved, Pablo De La Torre (George Slebi).

Until Money Do Us Part (Hasta que la plata nos separe) is written by Fernando Gaitán (The Scent of Passion, Betty in New York) and stars Carmen Villalobos (The Scent of Passion, The Way to Paradise) and Sebastián Martínez (Law of the Heart), with special performances by renowned Mexican actors Alejandro Tommasi and Laura Flores.

This new series tells the love story of Rafael Méndez (Martínez), a charismatic and humble salesman, and Alejandra Maldonado (Villalobos), a successful high-ranking executive, whose accidental encounter causes a clash of emotions that will ultimately turn their lives completely upside down.

One day, fate crosses Alejandra with Rafael in a tragic car accident. From then onwards their lives and those of the people close to them will never be the same. Rafael will have to do everything possible to pay off the debt Alejandra incurred from the accident and this bond will lead them to fall in love, despite their differences.

Will true love keep them together or will they allow money to separate them?

From must-watch dramas to the fascinating reality series, Universal+ – which launched in Africa in October 2022 – boasts an extensive selection of full boxsets, new shows and movies from Telemundo and other popular linear channels Universal TV, E!, DreamWorks and Studio Universal, all in one convenient place.

DStv subscribers can also binge their favourite Telemundo shows including The Scent of Passion, 100 Days to Fall in Love and Nurses (S1 & S2).

Watch the trailer here:

As one of the world leaders in premier entertainment portfolios, NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer delivers quality content and compelling brands to over 160 territories across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific.

Delivering a full range of entertainment experiences to local audiences across the globe, the unique brands include UNIVERSAL TV, SYFY, E! Entertainment Television, 13TH STREET, DIVA, Studio Universal, Telemundo, Bravo and DreamWorks.

Universal+ (a hybrid linear and non-linear service) aggregates the group’s brands on affiliate platforms, offering subscribers both live programming and an extensive range of compelling VOD content, including territory premieres and full box sets, available all in one place.

NBCU’s direct-to-consumer activity outside the US includes Hayu, the all-reality SVOD service available in over 40 territories – including the UK, Canada and across Europe and Asia Pacific – as well as Peacock on Sky in the UK, Germany, Austria, Italy and Switzerland.

NBCUniversal is a world-leading media and entertainment company in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience.

NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks, and a premium ad-supported streaming service. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

Follow their Social media pages to say up to date on all shows; Universal Africa- Facebook | TikTok |@universalplusafrica (YouTube)

Telemundo- TikTok and Instagram

For more information, please contact:

Ogilvy Nigeria: 22 Idowu Taylor Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Email / Phone number: [email protected] (08023994419)

NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-To-Consumer: [email protected] or call +44 (0) 7818588084

