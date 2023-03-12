Connect with us

Ebubu becomes the Second #BBTitans Finalist!

Osas Ighodaro Turns On The Style at the Essence Black Women In Hollywood Event

Watch Episode 5 of “Girl Meets Boy” on BN

Dakore Egbuson-Akande & Nse Ikpe-Etim Discuss Female Friendships & “A Sunday Affair” On “Toke Moments”

Daniel Etim Effiong Chronicles his Nollywood Journey on “Lilian’s Couch” | Watch

Showmax Reimagines Jay Jay Okocha’s Childhood in Animated Series "Jay Jay: The Chosen One" | Watch Trailer

Mosun Filani Oduoye’s New Film “Different Strokes” Set For The Big Screen | Watch Trailer

Be Inspired by the Life & Ministry of Pastor Adeboye | Watch Damilola Mike-Bamiloye's "Enoch"

Olivia, Juicy Jay, Nelisa & Yemi Cregx Evicted from the #BBTitans Show

Toheeb Jimoh plays the role of Tunde Ojo a Nigerian Video Journalist in Prime Video's "The Power" | Trailer

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Today’s Live Eviction show took an unexpected turn when Biggie instructed Ipeleng, the Supreme Veto Holder, to pick one housemate in 25 minutes who would be the second housemate to make it to the finals.

After the time lapsed, Ipeleng picked Ebubu, who was very much dumbfounded.

Here’s how the live show went:

