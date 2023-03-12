Ebubu becomes the Second #BBTitans Finalist!

Today’s Live Eviction show took an unexpected turn when Biggie instructed Ipeleng, the Supreme Veto Holder, to pick one housemate in 25 minutes who would be the second housemate to make it to the finals.

The time has come. Who has Ipeleng decided to take with her into the finale? Her answer is… Ebubu! Congratulations to Ebubu and Ipeleng who have both made it to the finale. @Legend_NG

#BBTitans #BNxBBTitans #BBTitansxLegend — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) March 12, 2023

After the time lapsed, Ipeleng picked Ebubu, who was very much dumbfounded.

Wow! Ebubu will be joining Ipeleng in the #BBTitans finale! What do you guys think? Drop your opinions in the comments.

Here’s how the live show went:

Ebuka to Kanaga JNR: Tsatsi said you use your speeches as a strategy. She said she knows when you're talking to the housemates and when you're talking to the audience. Kanaga JNR: She's wrong, it's not a strategy.

Miracle and Ipeleng 🚢👀 Ebuka: How exactly do you feel about her? Miracle: Thank you for this opportunity, Ebuka. Ipeleng is a fantastic woman and I admire her.

Ebuka's conversation with Blaqboi on his relationship with Blue Aiva. Ebuka: Are you official now? Blaqboi: We're in the process. Ebuka: What of Nana, is that a done deal? Blaqboi: Yea, We're cool. New ships have been forming lately ehhh 😍

Ebuka asked Blue Aiva if Blaqboi's feelings for her is mutual. Blue Aiva: *blushing and smiling coyly* Yes, it is.

#BBTitans #BNxBBTitans — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) March 12, 2023

Awww, Yvonne said she fell sick because of how much she cried after Juicy Jay's eviction.