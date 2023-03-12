All About Dami’s Incredible Experience at Forbes Woman Africa’s Leading Women Summit in South Africa



Hey BNers, Dami here!

I’m still basking in the excitement of my recent trip to Pretoria for the Forbes Woman Africa’s Leading Women Summit. From the moment I stepped off the plane, I knew it was going to be an adventure. I was greeted with warm sunshine, a bustling airport, and friendly locals. I couldn’t wait to dive into everything that the summit had to offer. Sadly, I couldn’t explore the beautiful city of Pretoria as I was staying just for a few days.

So, come along with me, let me gist you how my trip went:

Hello South Africa!

As soon as I arrived at OR Tambo Airport, I was greeted with a pleasant surprise – a chauffeur holding a sign with my name on it. After locating my ride, we embarked on a smooth and traffic-free journey from the airport to my hotel, The Maslow in Pretoria. Along the way, I couldn’t help but admire the beautiful landscapes and lush greenery that dotted the route.

Once I arrived at the hotel, I checked in and took some time to explore the casino, restaurants, and other amenities. For lunch, I had a tough time deciding between different dishes, but ultimately settled on a delicious lasagna. As a Yoruba Nigerian, I was hoping for a spicy rice dish, but the lasagna did not disappoint.

After lunch, I continued my exploration of the hotel before returning to my room to prepare for the summit. I watched a bit of the Korean series “Mr. Queen” before eventually drifting off to sleep, excited for the start of the Women 3.0: The Icons & Ideas Shaping Africa summit.

The Summit Begins

The day I’ve been waiting for! I made my way to the venue for the Forbes Woman Africa’s Leading Women Africa Summit.

The atmosphere was electric, and I couldn’t wait to hear from the inspiring women who were scheduled to speak. The sessions were informative and thought-provoking, and I was blown away by the sheer talent and resilience of the women in attendance.

The prestigious summit, which was expertly hosted by Tania Habimana and Fifi Peters, opened with a captivating and inspiring address delivered by none other than Dr Naledi Pandor, the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation in South Africa. In her opening remarks, the Minister eloquently touched on various critical issues such as the dire need for increased women’s participation in politics, the responsibility of the older generation of women to be the agents of change to ensure that younger girls coming after them do not face the same struggles, and the media’s role in accurately and positively representing women. Her words resonated deeply with the attendees, and it set the tone for a thought-provoking and impactful summit.

What a way to kick off #LWS2023, with an opening address by South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor. Remember to tag all your favourite #LWS2023 moments! pic.twitter.com/RneGTD9kS1 — Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit (@LWSummit) March 8, 2023

I listened to an array of engaging panel sessions that explored a diverse range of topics from women and finances to beauty and business. One of my favorite sessions was with Nomcebo Zikode, who captivated the audience with her story of rising to stardom and how her hit song “Jerusalema” came about.

Nomcebo Zikode took to the #LWS2023 stage to light it up with her performance! Remember to tag #LWS2023 and let us know what your favourite moment from the summit was. pic.twitter.com/I6rbA20mhc — Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit (@LWSummit) March 8, 2023

I was also entertained by Elsa Majimbo‘s session.

Additionally, the spotlight sessions, which included Kenyan Musician Nikita Kering, Matlhogonolo and Masego Mphahlele, and Rwanda referee Salima Rhadia Mukansanga, were another major highlight for me.

These amazing women are discussing the topic Money Knows No Gender. #McDxForbes #LWS2023 pic.twitter.com/Wtkoh99cB3 — McDonald's SA (@McDonalds_SA) March 8, 2023

Amazing women over the age of 50 take us through the Power After 50. 🤍 #LWS2023 #McDxForbes pic.twitter.com/oHFCxTUcFB — McDonald's SA (@McDonalds_SA) March 8, 2023

The Gala Night

After a busy day of networking and attending sessions, it was time to let my hair down and enjoy the award/gala night. Everyone was dressed to impress. The evening was filled with music, dancing, and of course, some delicious food.

The Business Woman award went to Nonkululeko Gobodo, who has made a name for herself as a leader in her industry. The Africa Lifetime Achievement awards were given to two outstanding women: Gloria Serobe and Louisa Mojela. The Entertainer Award went to Nomcebo Zikode. See who else won an award here.

Goodbye, South Africa

As my trip came to an end, I felt grateful for the amazing experiences I had and the new connections I made. I packed my bags, checked out of my hotel, and made my way back to the airport. As I looked out of the window of the plane, I couldn’t help but smile at the memories I had made during my time in South Africa. Till we meet again!