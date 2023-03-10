Forbes Woman Africa Honours Leading Women at 2023 Awards Gala



On International Women’s Day, the Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit and Awards Gala Dinner celebrated women from all over Africa who have made significant contributions to their fields. The event took place at the Sun Bet Arena in Pretoria, South Africa, and recognised women in various categories.

The Business Woman award went to Nonkululeko Gobodo, who has made a name for herself as a leader in her industry. Gobodo is the co-founder and executive chairperson of Nkululeko Leadership Consulting, which specialises in executive coaching and leadership development.

The Africa Lifetime Achievement awards were given to two outstanding women: Gloria Serobe and Louisa Mojela. Serobe is the co-founder and executive director of WIPHOLD, a women-led investment company that focuses on empowering women and promoting gender equality. Mojela, on the other hand, is the founder and executive chairperson of Women Investment Portfolio Holdings (WIPHOLD), which invests in businesses that are committed to gender transformation.

The Entertainer Award went to Nomcebo Zikode, a South African singer and songwriter who has become a household name thanks to her hit song “Jerusalema.” Zikode is a Grammy award winner and has collaborated with several international artists, including Burna Boy.

