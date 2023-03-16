Connect with us

Music Scoop

EXCLUSIVE: Nomcebo Zikode on Winning the Grammys & Forbes Woman Africa Award

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Cuppy is a "Third Degree Hotter" with an MSc in African Studies from Oxford University

Music

Adekunle Gold is now signed to Def Jam Recordings

Music

New Music: Crayon feat. Yaba Buluku Boyz - The One (Chop Life)

Music

Tiwa Savage Drops “Stamina” featuring Ayra Starr & Young Jonn

Music

Adekunle Gold links up with Zinoleesky for “Party No Dey Stop” | Listen on BN

BN TV Music

Watch Asake’s Peerless Performance of "Yoga" & "Organise" on "The Tonight Show"

Music

Tems Talks About Her Unforgettable #Oscars Dress, Working With Beyoncé & Fighting For What She Believes In On Harper’s Bazaar

Music

YKB Drops “bo card (things i need)” Visualizer | Watch

Movies & TV Music

Watch Rihanna's "Lift Me Up" Performance at the Oscars

Music

EXCLUSIVE: Nomcebo Zikode on Winning the Grammys & Forbes Woman Africa Award

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nomcebo Zikode

Nomcebo Zikode, the South African singer-songwriter who is best known for her global hit “Jerusalema“, recently won the Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album and the Forbes Woman Africa Award for the Entertainment category. In this interview, she talks about how it feels to receive these accolades, the power of music to uplift people’s spirits during difficult times, and advice for young women starting out in their careers.

***

Congratulations on winning the Grammys and Forbes Woman Africa award! How does it feel to receive these accolades?

Thank you so much! I appreciate the well wishes; this is honestly a huge blessing for me! I can never thank God enough for what he has done for me and my career. Both the Grammy and Forbes awards are very prestigious and are a reflection of the high standards you need to excel at to be able to say you stand a chance to win them, so these awards will always have a special place in my heart.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nomcebo Zikode (@nomcebo_zikode)

“Jerusalema” has been described as a song of hope and inspiration, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. How important do you think music is in uplifting people’s spirits during difficult times?

Music has so many different purposes and uses; it is also very instrumental in uplifting people’s spirits in difficult times as it can be very therapeutic. Through my travels, I’ve met fans in countries that I never thought I would see myself in, who have told me how much healing they have gotten from listening to my music, even though I sing in isiZulu, my native language, which they don’t understand. That was also a testament to the fact that music has a healing and spiritual power that we may not fully comprehend, so why not try as much as we can to use it to create a better world?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nomcebo Zikode (@nomcebo_zikode)

As a successful female artist in the music industry, what advice would you give to young women who are just starting out in their careers?

Have set goals, stop at nothing to achieve those goals, and be very disciplined with your life and work. Have faith in your abilities and always give your best in everything you do.

Related Topics:

Oluwadamilola Olatunji is a creative trailblazer and a savvy digital editorial leader who creates compelling content for over 1 million unique monthly readers. As a Senior Content Associate, she supervises BellaNaija's editorial strategy to ensure the needs of each audience are met. You can contact her directly via Instagram (@datshortgirlcalleddami) or on Twitter (@olatunji_dami).

Star Features

Oluwanifemi Adeyeye: Understanding Cultural Diversity & Other NYSC Camp Experiences

Amara Nwuneli: What Nigerian Children Want From The Next Administration

“Go Back To Your…” What Racism and Tribalism Look Like

16 Women Leaders Championing Earth’s Restoration Make the 2023 Global Landscapes Forum’s List

Mfonobong Inyang: The Small Matter of Gubernatorial & State Assembly Elections
css.php