Connect with us

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Cuppy is a "Third Degree Hotter" with an MSc in African Studies from Oxford University

Music Scoop

EXCLUSIVE: Nomcebo Zikode on Winning the Grammys & Forbes Woman Africa Award

Music

Adekunle Gold is now signed to Def Jam Recordings

Music

New Music: Crayon feat. Yaba Buluku Boyz - The One (Chop Life)

Music

Tiwa Savage Drops “Stamina” featuring Ayra Starr & Young Jonn

Music

Adekunle Gold links up with Zinoleesky for “Party No Dey Stop” | Listen on BN

BN TV Music

Watch Asake’s Peerless Performance of "Yoga" & "Organise" on "The Tonight Show"

Music

Tems Talks About Her Unforgettable #Oscars Dress, Working With Beyoncé & Fighting For What She Believes In On Harper’s Bazaar

Music

YKB Drops “bo card (things i need)” Visualizer | Watch

Movies & TV Music

Watch Rihanna's "Lift Me Up" Performance at the Oscars

Music

Cuppy is a “Third Degree Hotter” with an MSc in African Studies from Oxford University

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Critically acclaimed DJ, and philanthropist Cuppy has added another feather to her cap. She now has a Master of Science in African Studies from Oxford University, marking her third degree and second Master’s.

Her graduation ceremony was held at the Sheldonian Theatre in Oxford, where she was joined by her family and fiancé.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cuppy (@cuppymusic)

Two years ago, Cuppy announced her plans to pursue a Master’s in African Studies at Oxford, and her fans have been eagerly following her journey ever since. Through social media updates and candid reflections, Cuppy has kept us all in the loop – even when the road got tough.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cuppy (@cuppymusic)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cuppy (@cuppymusic)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cuppy (@cuppymusic)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cuppy (@cuppymusic)

Congratulations, Cuppy!

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Oluwanifemi Adeyeye: Understanding Cultural Diversity & Other NYSC Camp Experiences

Amara Nwuneli: What Nigerian Children Want From The Next Administration

“Go Back To Your…” What Racism and Tribalism Look Like

16 Women Leaders Championing Earth’s Restoration Make the 2023 Global Landscapes Forum’s List

Mfonobong Inyang: The Small Matter of Gubernatorial & State Assembly Elections
css.php