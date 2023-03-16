Cuppy is a “Third Degree Hotter” with an MSc in African Studies from Oxford University

Critically acclaimed DJ, and philanthropist Cuppy has added another feather to her cap. She now has a Master of Science in African Studies from Oxford University, marking her third degree and second Master’s.

Her graduation ceremony was held at the Sheldonian Theatre in Oxford, where she was joined by her family and fiancé.

Two years ago, Cuppy announced her plans to pursue a Master’s in African Studies at Oxford, and her fans have been eagerly following her journey ever since. Through social media updates and candid reflections, Cuppy has kept us all in the loop – even when the road got tough.

Congratulations, Cuppy!