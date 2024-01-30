The Cuppy Foundation Unveils Annual Report | Here are the Details

International DJ, recording artist, and philanthropist Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as Cuppy, has released the latest edition of her annual Cuppy Foundation Report for the year 2023. The Cuppy Foundation is a non-profit established by Cuppy that looks to cater to youth across the globe, with a focus on Africa. The Cuppy Foundation is said to have over the years put great emphasis on the safety of the girl child and accessible education for all children in Nigeria.

In her address on the Cuppy Foundation 2023 Annual Report, Cuppy remarked,

“I’m honoured to be able to share the Cuppy Foundation’s philanthropic report for 2023. Since its inception in 2018, the Cuppy Foundation has been championing youth empowerment through education. I’m proud to state that throughout the year 2023, we have remained resolute in maintaining this stance. 2023 was a dynamic year for the Cuppy Foundation, as we saw the foundation engage globally with partners and beneficiaries. Having more of an international reach impacts lives not only in Africa but also engages youth in the USA through our work with the United Nations.”

A key strategy for the Cuppy Foundation in 2023 was to gain more international reach. This was achieved through several collaborations with some reputable organisations globally. Some of these collaborations include the foundation’s work with the United Nations, the ongoing collaboration with Save the Children, and some other strategic partnerships.

The Cuppy Foundation is proud to support the work of the United Nations, with SDGs 4 and 5 being key pillars for the foundation. This was made possible through the Cuppy Foundation’s involvement in several United Nations projects in 2023, including the International Day of Peace event at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, Cuppy’s exclusive interview with Africa Renewal Digital Magazine, and the United Nations Women UK Awards in London.

In 2018, when Cuppy first introduced the Cuppy Foundation, Save the Children UK was one of the first organisations to partner with this initiative to bring about sustainable change. This resulted in an intervention in some parts of northern Nigeria, where a large number of children were lacking basic education and also faced real healthcare and safety threats.

There has since been an annual strategic rollout of different intervention resources in Borno, Adamawa, and Katsina State. In 2023, the collaboration between the Cuppy Foundation and Save the Children impacted about 95,015 beneficiaries directly.

The Cuppy Foundation was also involved in some strategic partnerships with reputable organisations around the world. This includes organisations like World Vision UK, Mothers2Mother, the Best of Africa Awards, The Princes Trust International, Wimbiz, and The Templars & Saatchi Gallery. The Cuppy Foundation was also recognized by Crown Agents, a non-profit international development firm in the UK. Cuppy was warmly welcomed to their afternoon tea function at Windsor Castle, where she was joined by numerous close allies and supporters, including their Royal Patron, HRH The Duke of Gloucester.

There were other charitable ventures that the Cuppy Foundation took part in last year. This included donations to charities and communities like the Global Initiative for Peace, Love, and Care (GIPLC), Lutengo Youth, and Jakande Estate College. In April 2022, after meeting a young girl by the name of Tobi, Cuppy was moved to take her to school. We are happy to state that Cuppy is still supporting Tobi through her schooling journey.

The 2023 Cuppy Foundation Report gives a more comprehensive picture of the different activities that were embarked on by the non-profit in the last year. There is also a full breakdown of the number of individuals whose lives were positively impacted by these activities.

This year, the Cuppy Foundation is dedicated to continuing its work with young people and education, expanding ways in which it can support the African diaspora in higher education while collaborating with existing partners and creating more meaningful partnerships for the youth to be able to realise their potential through education.

Read the Cuppy Foundation's Annual Report here

About the Cuppy Foundation:

The Cuppy Foundation was founded in 2018 by Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola with a mission to empower youth to realise their potential. The primary medium through which The Cuppy Foundation works is education.

The Cuppy Foundation has supported the work of its phenomenal partners to create pathways for the most vulnerable in society to attain and capitalise on education.

