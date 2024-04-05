Khafs Reluctantly Attended A Birthday Party And Found Her Soulmate, Tobi!

What could be better than finding love on your birthday? Khafs and Tobi’s fairytale began two years ago when a mutual friend invited her for his birthday.

The amazing thing about their meet-cute is that Khafs had reluctantly agreed to attend the party when she was invited. Little did she know that Cupid had some beautiful plans under his sleeves. They eventually met and the connection was seamless! Now, they are flying on the wings of forever while serving us premium sweetness with their pre-wedding photos. No doubt, these two were made for each other and are so smitten!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Khafs:

The stars must have aligned on Tobi’s birthday in 2021 because that’s the day our paths finally crossed. I was invited to his birthday by our mutual friend and though I wasn’t exactly itching to go out, boredom nudged me in the right direction. As fate would have it, the venue buzzed with familiar faces – our amazing circle of mutual friends. And then, there was Tobi.

We were introduced, and our conversation flowed. It felt effortless like we’d known each other for years. Throughout the night, we were inseparable, just in a world of laughter and easy conversation. Numbers were exchanged, and we never really stopped! We fell into a comfortable rhythm of hanging out nearly every day after his birthday. A few weeks later, we started dating and it felt like the most natural thing in the world, like a puzzle piece finally clicking into place. Two beautiful years after that fateful birthday, we said “I do,” and our love story began a new, even sweeter chapter.

Credits

Bride: @khafilat__

Photography: @thetomiwaajayi

Makeup: @the_ajedamilare

Hair: @kayy_thehairstylist