Connect with us

Weddings

Khafs Reluctantly Attended A Birthday Party And Found Her Soulmate, Tobi!

Sweet Spot Weddings

Love at Second Sight! Ademide Said Yes To Her Soulmate, Oyekanmi

Weddings

Ifedolapo & Gabriel's Love Journey Began On Twitter! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Sweet Spot Weddings

Bianca and Williams Were Meant To Be! Enjoy Their Beautiful Pre-wedding Shoot

Sweet Spot Weddings

Love Happened The Moment Adams Came Across Romola's Page on Instagram!

Weddings

Victor Found The Love of His Life, Kiekie On a Road Trip To Lagos!

Weddings

A Ghanaian-Nigerian Merger! Bernice & Obinna's Wedding Video Will Make Your Day

Music Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

The Gospel Singers Who Got Engaged & Married in the Last One Year 💍

Sweet Spot Weddings

A Surprise Birthday Party + A Surprise Proposal! Check Out Cassandra & Yemi's #BNBling

Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

Love In NYSC Camp! Abisoye and Collins' Fairytale Is One Of Beautiful Adventures

Weddings

Khafs Reluctantly Attended A Birthday Party And Found Her Soulmate, Tobi!

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

What could be better than finding love on your birthday?  Khafs and Tobi’s fairytale began two years ago when a mutual friend invited her for his birthday.

The amazing thing about their meet-cute is that Khafs had reluctantly agreed to attend the party when she was invited. Little did she know that Cupid had some beautiful plans under his sleeves. They eventually met and the connection was seamless! Now, they are flying on the wings of forever while serving us premium sweetness with their pre-wedding photos. No doubt, these two were made for each other and are so smitten!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

 

How we met
By the bride, Khafs:

The stars must have aligned on Tobi’s birthday in 2021 because that’s the day our paths finally crossed. I was invited to his birthday by our mutual friend and though I wasn’t exactly itching to go out, boredom nudged me in the right direction. As fate would have it, the venue buzzed with familiar faces – our amazing circle of mutual friends. And then, there was Tobi.

 

We were introduced, and our conversation flowed. It felt effortless like we’d known each other for years. Throughout the night, we were inseparable, just in a world of laughter and easy conversation. Numbers were exchanged, and we never really stopped! We fell into a comfortable rhythm of hanging out nearly every day after his birthday. A few weeks later, we started dating and it felt like the most natural thing in the world, like a puzzle piece finally clicking into place. Two beautiful years after that fateful birthday, we said “I do,” and our love story began a new, even sweeter chapter.

 

   

Credits

Bride@khafilat__
Photography@thetomiwaajayi
Makeup@the_ajedamilare
Hair@kayy_thehairstylist

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Star Features

South African Search & Rescue Diver Susan Mtakai is on A Mission to Champion Women in the Marine Sector

Adesewa Olofinko: Why Africa Needs to Embrace the AfCFTA

During Ramadan, Local Bar Owners Grapple with Low Sales

Apply For the 2024 Afrocritik Prize For Criticism

Áfàméfùnà: A Perfect Exploration of The Igbo Culture
css.php