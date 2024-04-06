Connect with us

Weddings

Come On A Beautiful Journey Of Love This Weekend With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Weddings

Khafs Reluctantly Attended A Birthday Party And Found Her Soulmate, Tobi!

Sweet Spot Weddings

Love at Second Sight! Ademide Said Yes To Her Soulmate, Oyekanmi

Weddings

Ifedolapo & Gabriel's Love Journey Began On Twitter! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Sweet Spot Weddings

Bianca and Williams Were Meant To Be! Enjoy Their Beautiful Pre-wedding Shoot

Sweet Spot Weddings

Love Happened The Moment Adams Came Across Romola's Page on Instagram!

Weddings

Victor Found The Love of His Life, Kiekie On a Road Trip To Lagos!

Weddings

A Ghanaian-Nigerian Merger! Bernice & Obinna's Wedding Video Will Make Your Day

Music Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

The Gospel Singers Who Got Engaged & Married in the Last One Year 💍

Sweet Spot Weddings

A Surprise Birthday Party + A Surprise Proposal! Check Out Cassandra & Yemi's #BNBling

Weddings

Come On A Beautiful Journey Of Love This Weekend With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

If the weekend is your favourite time of the week, say ‘Yay!’ We bet everyone loves the weekend and you’ve probably got activities lined up to make it worthwhile.

Well, we’ve come up with one more thing for you to add to that to-do list and it’s got to do with love and beauty! All thanks to the BellaNaijaWeddings Zone, we’ve compiled a rundown of sweet love stories, stunning inspos and thrilling videos to binge on this weekend. If you are up for a sweet and exciting weekend, then you’ve got to click on the title links below for more on each story.

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!

#ThePRstory Began With a Post on Twitter 10 Years Ago!

North Meets West! Rahila & Posi’s Traditional Wedding is All the Beauty Your Day Needs

Tobi Found His Soulmate, Khafs On His Birthday 2 Years Ago! Enjoy Their Vibrant Yoruba Trad

Tomisin Said ‘Yes’ To Her Church Crush! Now, We Get To Have #ACupOfTee

An Introduction By a Mutual Friend Led To Temitope and Ayobami’s Fairytale!

Yewande Wasn’t A Believer in Finding Love On Dating Sites But Silas Proved Her Wrong

Come Through Chic and Stylish On Your Civil Wedding With This Inspo

Bring That Flawless Glow To Your Trad With This Stunning Bridal Inspo!

Exude Beauty and Elegance on Your Big Day With This Stylish Bridal Inspo

Opt For Sophistication and Elegance On Your Yoruba Trad With This Inspo!

This Bride’s Thoughtful Gifts To Her Bridesmaids Will Leave You Stunned!

When The Bride Doubles As The Designer! See How Aku Slayed Her 6 Wedding Outfits

This Bride’s Reaction To The Heartwarming Surprise From Her Groom Will Get You In Your Feelings!

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Star Features

South African Search & Rescue Diver Susan Mtakai is on A Mission to Champion Women in the Marine Sector

Adesewa Olofinko: Why Africa Needs to Embrace the AfCFTA

During Ramadan, Local Bar Owners Grapple with Low Sales

Apply For the 2024 Afrocritik Prize For Criticism

Áfàméfùnà: A Perfect Exploration of The Igbo Culture
css.php