Come On A Beautiful Journey Of Love This Weekend With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

If the weekend is your favourite time of the week, say ‘Yay!’ We bet everyone loves the weekend and you’ve probably got activities lined up to make it worthwhile.

Well, we’ve come up with one more thing for you to add to that to-do list and it’s got to do with love and beauty! All thanks to the BellaNaijaWeddings Zone, we’ve compiled a rundown of sweet love stories, stunning inspos and thrilling videos to binge on this weekend. If you are up for a sweet and exciting weekend, then you’ve got to click on the title links below for more on each story.

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!