Cuppy’s “Jollof on the Jet” Takes Off Again on TikTok!

Remember Cuppy‘s catchy 2020 hit “Jollof on the Jet“? Well, it’s back and hotter than ever thanks to a viral TikTok trend!

Fans are rediscovering the song, featuring Rema and Rayvanny, and giving it a whole new life on the popular app. Sped-up and slowed-down versions are in heavy rotation, and creators are even busting out their own #JollofOnTheJet dances.

Cuppy herself is joining the fun, posting her attempt at the challenge and thanking fans for keeping the love for her music alive.

This TikTok comeback isn’t the only thing keeping Cuppy busy. She’s been jet-setting around, partnering with British Airways to bring Afrobeats to the skies, and even giving a speech and DJing at the United Nations General Assembly. Plus, she’s racked up some major recognition, landing at #21 on DJANETOP’s Top 100 Best Female DJs list and snagging the “Philanthropic Endeavour Leadership Award” from Best of Africa.

So, if you’re looking for some catchy Afrobeats vibes and a fun dance challenge, head over to TikTok and see what all the fuss is about with #JollofOnTheJet!