Connect with us

Music

Cuppy's "Jollof on the Jet" Takes Off Again on TikTok!

Events Music Promotions

Davido Delivers an Electrifying Performance at Flytime Fest 2023, Here's How it Went

Events Music News Promotions

From Woju To Buga: Kizz Daniel Celebrates A Decade On Stage At Flytime Fest 2023

Music

New Video: Sunmisola Agbebi feat. Nosa Omoregie — Oba Ni

Music

New Music: JZyNO — YAKUNAY

Beauty BN TV Events Inspired Living Music Style

All The Juicy Style Deets That Got Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu Personally Interviewed by Adele in Vegas | WATCH

Music

New EP: Wizkid — Soundman Vol 2

Events Music News Promotions

Afrobeats The Musical: A Sensational Fusion of Music and Artistry by Clout Africa

Music

New Video: Laycon — Shine

Music

New Video: Stefflon Don feat. Victony — Deadly

Music

Cuppy’s “Jollof on the Jet” Takes Off Again on TikTok!

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Remember Cuppy‘s catchy 2020 hit “Jollof on the Jet“? Well, it’s back and hotter than ever thanks to a viral TikTok trend!

Fans are rediscovering the song, featuring Rema and Rayvanny, and giving it a whole new life on the popular app. Sped-up and slowed-down versions are in heavy rotation, and creators are even busting out their own #JollofOnTheJet dances.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cuppy (@cuppymusic)

Cuppy herself is joining the fun, posting her attempt at the challenge and thanking fans for keeping the love for her music alive.

This TikTok comeback isn’t the only thing keeping Cuppy busy. She’s been jet-setting around, partnering with British Airways to bring Afrobeats to the skies, and even giving a speech and DJing at the United Nations General Assembly. Plus, she’s racked up some major recognition, landing at #21 on DJANETOP’s Top 100 Best Female DJs list and snagging the “Philanthropic Endeavour Leadership Award” from Best of Africa.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DjaneTop.com (@djanetop)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cuppy (@cuppymusic)

So, if you’re looking for some catchy Afrobeats vibes and a fun dance challenge, head over to TikTok and see what all the fuss is about with #JollofOnTheJet!

@cuppymusic My first attempt at #JollofOnTheJet challenge 🛩️ SLOWED DOWN version OUT NOW 🔥💃🏾 #CuppyDat ♬ Jollof On The Jet – Slowed Down – Cuppy

@jessykeyliane That guy had me dancing all over my jouse 🤣 #jollofonthejetchallenge ♬ original sound – 𝙌𝙪𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙮〽️

@ivyifeomaJollof on the jet♬ original sound – 𝙌𝙪𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙮〽️

@ladeibikunle In my head, i killed this but now that i look at it 🤭😂🥹 #jollofonthejet #jollofonthejetchallenge ♬ original sound – 𝙌𝙪𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙮〽️

@mayitestoyan Have you ever tried togolese 🇹🇬 jollof???Oya pass the jollof 😂😂😂 #mayitestoyan #jollofonthejet #couplefashion ♬ Jollof On The Jet – Cuppy

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

#BNEpilogues2023: Bonaventure Osagie Lost His Mum, Welcomed His Second Child & Co-Authored a Book

Elohor Ogaga-Edafe: Let’s Not Glamorise Toxic Relationships

Dear BellaNaijarians, Merry Christmas!

Should You Tell Your Children Santa Isn’t Real?

Let’s Talk Everything Christmas with Pastor Tunde Usidame of One Church in Today’s Edition of “Doing Life With…”
css.php