Connect with us

Music

Cuppy's "Jollof on the Jet" Video featuring Rema & Rayvanny is Here

BN TV Music

Dream Catchers release Dance Cover for Master KG's Single “Jersusalema” feat. Nocembo & Burna Boy

Music

Sauti Sol’s Bien-Aimé has a Beautiful Acoustic Version of “Wake Up"

Music

Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome-Frimpong releases New EP "The Other Side"

Music News

New Video: Juls - Blessed feat. Miraa May and Donaeo

Music

New Music + Video: Fireboy DML - Tattoo

Music Scoop

Naira Marley Signs Lyta to Marlian Music

Music

New Video: Ajebo Hustlers - Barawo

Music

The Flowolf teams up with Mayorkun & Dremo for New Single "On A Jay"

BN TV Music Scoop

Victor AD is More Concerned about Making Good Music than the Pressure to Make Hits

Music

Cuppy’s “Jollof on the Jet” Video featuring Rema & Rayvanny is Here

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Cuppy has released the official video for her latest single “Jollof on the Jet” featuring Rema and Rayvanny.

The single, off her anticipated “Original Copy,” has seen a huge success, charting in over 15 countries.

“Jollof on the Jet” was directed by Jimmy Turrell, and Cuppy says about it:

For the Jollof on the Jet video, my label Platoon loved the song and were adamant on creating a visual that stimulated and inspired people to get in this world and have an imaginative experience.

Jollof on the Jet is a song that is a breath of fresh air and also picks on you know the pride of Africa through our food and through our music and I couldn’t be more proud of this video.

With teamwork, myself, Rema and RAYVANNY managed to make the video happen during the pandemic without even being in the same country – it turned out really well and is definitely a colorful journey with a lot of spice!

Watch and enjoy, and also read our exclusive interview with Cuppy about her forthcoming album.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Much Ado About Elections, Legalese and Football

BN Community Centre: Seyi Kafilat Needs Your Help To Cure Liver Cirrhosis

Adanna Elechi: I Will Not Be Sending My Children to Boarding School

Buife Nomeh: Hey Team Lead, Are You Worried About How to Get That Presentation Done?

Laetitia Mugerwa: The Education & Emancipation of Women is Not a Threat to Your Manhood

Advertisement
css.php