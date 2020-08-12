Cuppy’s “Jollof on the Jet” Video featuring Rema & Rayvanny is Here

Cuppy has released the official video for her latest single “Jollof on the Jet” featuring Rema and Rayvanny.

The single, off her anticipated “Original Copy,” has seen a huge success, charting in over 15 countries.

“Jollof on the Jet” was directed by Jimmy Turrell, and Cuppy says about it:

For the Jollof on the Jet video, my label Platoon loved the song and were adamant on creating a visual that stimulated and inspired people to get in this world and have an imaginative experience. Jollof on the Jet is a song that is a breath of fresh air and also picks on you know the pride of Africa through our food and through our music and I couldn’t be more proud of this video. With teamwork, myself, Rema and RAYVANNY managed to make the video happen during the pandemic without even being in the same country – it turned out really well and is definitely a colorful journey with a lot of spice!

Watch and enjoy, and also read our exclusive interview with Cuppy about her forthcoming album.