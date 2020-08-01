Connect with us

Cuppy's “Original Copy” features Sir Shina Peters, Wyclef Jean & Fireboy DML | See the Full Tracklist

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Cuppy promised, and now she has delivered.

The international DJ and producer Florence Otedola, otherwise known as Cuppy, has released the full track list of her highly anticipated debut album, “Original Copy“.

She recently dropped a teaser from the album, “Jollof on the Jet” featuring Rema and Rayvanny, and the single now has over 2 million streams across various platforms.

You should check out her exclusive interview with BellaNaija where she shared her motivations behind the album.

The 12-track album features 14 diverse artists, including the legendary, Grammy award winning Wyclef JeanSir Shina PetersSeyi ShayFireboy DML, Ghanian Superstars- Stonebwoy and Efya, London based musicians Darkoo and Ms Banks,. and other amazing artists.

With the release of “Original Copy,” Cuppy is here to own her stance as the princess of afrobeats.

She made the announcement on her Twitter:

 

