Starring the Love of her Life, Angela Okorie drops visuals for “Baby Chu Chu”

Angela Okorie has dropped a new song titled “Baby Chu Chu” produced by DJ Coublon.

The Nollywood actress tied the knot with her fiance, Desmond, in a private beach wedding ceremony, and the visuals for the new track is all about how the lovebirds met and later became a couple.

The video was directed by Matt Max.

Check out photos from their private beach ceremony:

And their engagement:

Listen to the track below:

Watch the video below: