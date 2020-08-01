BN TV
Starring the Love of her Life, Angela Okorie drops visuals for “Baby Chu Chu”
Angela Okorie has dropped a new song titled “Baby Chu Chu” produced by DJ Coublon.
The Nollywood actress tied the knot with her fiance, Desmond, in a private beach wedding ceremony, and the visuals for the new track is all about how the lovebirds met and later became a couple.
The video was directed by Matt Max.
Check out photos from their private beach ceremony:
And their engagement:
Listen to the track below:
Watch the video below: