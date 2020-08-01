Connect with us

Starring the Love of her Life, Angela Okorie drops visuals for "Baby Chu Chu"

"Chief Daddy 2" is Coming, thanks to EbonyLife Films & Netflix

Sol Makes a Desperate Attempt to Win Mbali Back on this Episode of “MTV Shuga: Alone Together”

Sisi Jemimah's Chinese Sweet and Sour Chicken Recipe looks like a Tasty Delight

Denis Asamoah hosts Jackie Aina to a Romantic Home Dinner in this New Vlog

Stephanie Coker takes us through her Conception Process on "Life Lessons with Betty Irabor"

Which Comedy Channel is Currently Trending on YouTube Nigeria? Let's Catch You Up

#BNMovieFeature Yoruba Edition: Watch "Etanu (Resentment)" starring Lateef Adedimeji, Antar Laniya & Toyin Alausa

Catch Up on All 12 Episodes of “Best Friends in the World” Season 3

Shots on Shots… Watch Pheelz & Cracker Mallo drink through this Episode of Ndani TGIF Show

BellaNaija.com

Published

26 mins ago

 on

Angela Okorie has dropped a new song titled “Baby Chu Chu” produced by DJ Coublon.

The Nollywood actress tied the knot with her fiance, Desmond, in a private beach wedding ceremony, and the visuals for the new track is all about how the lovebirds met and later became a couple.

The video was directed by Matt Max.

Check out photos from their private beach ceremony:

And their engagement:

🥂🍾😉

Listen to the track below:

Watch the video below:

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

